Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
1 Million Gigabit Internet Speed Reached With a Single Chip and Laser
Researchers in Europe have developed an efficient way to deliver internet speeds at over 1 million gigabits per second through a single chip and laser system. The experiment achieved a speed of 1.8 petabits per second, or nearly twice the amount of internet traffic the world transmits at the same rate. Amazingly, the feat was pulled off using only a single optical light source.
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
3DPrint.com
New Scan Head Enables In-Process Quality Control for L-PBF Metal 3D Printers
Essential for the next stage of additive manufacturing’s (AM) industrialization is the development in-process, closed-loop quality assurance (QA). As one of the few firms solely dedicated to this trend, Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI) is primed to be in the driver’s seat with its QA software and hardware solutions. Now, thanks to a partnership with vision and motion control manufacturer Novanta, Sigma is making progress toward the goal of closed-loop QA with the Novanta’s Firefly 3D scan head.
TechCrunch
Persona expands beyond identity verification with new suite of services
In addition to the core verification product, the company now includes a set of services on the platform that customers can mix and match as they wish. These include a risk assessment engine, an identity workflow tool, a graph database aimed at link analysis and fraud detection and a marketplace, an app store of sorts, for external developers to help connect their business tools to Persona’s identity tools.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances
Mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created a new type of material that uses artificial intelligence to learn behaviors over extended periods of time. The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics. The benefits of the material in different industries. The material consists...
FDA gives clearance to Philips for its AI powered MRI scans
Philips received clearance from the FDA for its artificial intelligence MR platform that is used to detect cancerous tumors in the head and neck. The company announced that the FDA gave clearance for Philip’s AI-enabled MRCAT radiotherapy. The clearance, also known as the 510(k) clearance, requires device manufacturers to register, and notify FDA of their intent to market a medical device at least 90 days in advance.
constructiontechnology.media
Trackunit working on software development kit
Telematics specialist Trackunit said it is working on the development of a Trackunit Software Development Kit to make it easy for OEMs, rental companies and contractors to adopt its telematics platform. David Swan, Senior Vice President of Products at Trackunit, speaking to International Rental News at Bauma, said he hoped...
marinelink.com
Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy
Marlink signed an agreement with Odfjell Management AS to provide seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels. The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and another nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.
seafoodsource.com
Sweden partners with Satlink on trial project of digital monitoring of vessels
The Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management (SwAM), headquartered in Sweden, has partnered with Madrid, Spain-based satellite telecommunications company Satlink for vessel monitoring. Together, the SwAM and Satlink will work on a trial project that could eventually monitor and manage the Scandinavian fishing fleet, utilizing electronic monitoring (EM) systems...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone, Samsung Collaborate with Marvell to Run 5G O-RAN Commercial Pilot in Germany
Vodafone and Samsung Electronics announced that they are jointly cooperating with major silicon provider Marvell to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) across Europe. In addition to Open RAN’s unique multi-vendor benefits, which allow operators to mix and match different software and hardware, this...
5G is ‘overhyped’ and many mobile users haven’t seen speed improvements – study
5G connectivity is overhyped and many users are yet to experience improvements in mobile speed or reliability, according to a new study.Research from Uswitch.com found that one in six mobile users felt the power of technology had been overstated and less than half said they had seen noticeable speed or reliability improvements since upgrading.The study also noted a connectivity divide between urban and rural areas, with 17% of those in the countryside saying they had never been able to connect to a 5G network – three times as many as those in cities.It found that some parts of the UK...
marktechpost.com
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
Flying Magazine
Honeywell Launches Fuel Saving Platform
Better for the planet, better for people, better for profit—that’s how Honeywell described the impact of its newly enhanced and redesigned Honeywell Flight Efficiency platform. According to Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), the platform is “designed to help aircraft operators make better decisions around their fuel utilization.” Pilots may also...
EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion
EE has unveiled new monthly subscription packages around home and cyber security as the company said it wanted to make digital security more accessible to the public.The operator said customers will be able to buy home security deals – including a home alarm system – and an online cyber security package to protect their devices through their existing EE monthly bill.The company said its own research had found that people were increasingly aware and keen on better home and cyber security, and that there was a public appetite for subscription-based security products that came with professional installation, which was why...
Meta will launch next generation Quest VR headset next year
Let's tentatively call it the Meta Quest 3.
Beginner’s Guide To Smart Home Security Systems
As a security and safety expert, I’ve tested just about every big-name smart security system on the market. The best ones can be costly, so you need to consider the options carefully. Here, I’ll help you decide if a smart home security system is right for you. What...
What is System Integration and How Can It Help With Digital Transformation?
The digital transformation journey is incomplete without proper system integration strategies in place.
cxmtoday.com
Bloomreach Launches New Feature Contextual Personalization
Bloomreach, the Commerce Experience Cloud, announced the launch of Contextual Personalization, a new feature from Bloomreach Engagement that allows marketers to tap into the missed revenue opportunities presented by traditional A/B testing. As marketers prepare for the holiday shopping season ahead, this feature will ensure they can drive maximum conversion...
Startup Parrots is using 5G to develop a bird-shaped, AI-powered machine that helps people with disabilities communicate
Its product, called Polly, is an oblong camera that grips onto wheelchairs and provides a 360-degree view.
Comments / 0