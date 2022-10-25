5G connectivity is overhyped and many users are yet to experience improvements in mobile speed or reliability, according to a new study.Research from Uswitch.com found that one in six mobile users felt the power of technology had been overstated and less than half said they had seen noticeable speed or reliability improvements since upgrading.The study also noted a connectivity divide between urban and rural areas, with 17% of those in the countryside saying they had never been able to connect to a 5G network – three times as many as those in cities.It found that some parts of the UK...

22 HOURS AGO