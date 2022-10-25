Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Gamespot
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
Gamespot
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Multiplatform Announcement Trailer
As the seasons go by, players will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Broken Moon Map, Stickers, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 starts very soon, and developer Respawn has outlined pretty much everything we can expect to see in the new season. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and Respawn is holding to tradition--so that means, alongside the new playable character Catalyst, the new season is adding a new battle royale map too, called Broken Moon.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Raids Will Continue The Story With "Seasonal" Phases
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is adding raids after launch, and now Infinity Ward has shed some additional light on what to expect from them. Little is known about the raids in Modern Warfare II, but Infinity Ward said fans can expect each raid to "advance [the] ongoing story, as old friends and new enemies tie up loose ends..."
Gamespot
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Warns Against Changing Console Region To Play Early
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches on October 28, and fans are naturally eager to get started as soon as possible. However, Infinity Ward has advised against changing your console's region to get in early. Anyone who does that runs the risk of experiencing "connectivity issues," Infinity Ward said....
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Review - MCCGU
The advent of digital collectible card games has led to an explosion of different approaches to the genre. Mostly, though, new games have adapted the fundamentals of physical CCGs. With Marvel Snap, Hearthstone veteran studio Second Dinner has reduced the collectible card game to its most essential pieces and reimagined them, creating a combination of systems that are elegantly simple without ever feeling simplistic.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Gamespot
Signalis Tarot Card And Moon Phase Puzzle Guide
By the time you hit the puzzle with the tarot cards and the moon phases, things have gotten weird in Signalis. Suddenly you’re on Rotfront, and meat is taking over. When you arrive, you’ll see a big mural that depicts moon phases. One of them is missing the ring that allows you to adjust it, but don’t worry about that right now: The meat will deliver. Your main goal for the Rotfront area is to find six tarot cards and solve the moon phase puzzles. Here's how to do every step.
Gamespot
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Safe Codes: All Locations And Unlock Codes
Code: 02-02-19 The first safe you'll have the opportunity to unlock is during mission #11: El Sin Nombre. In this mission you're sent to a mansion and will eventually be tasked with getting a keycard from Diego. You're allowed to roam around the building, so you'll want to grab glass bottles to distract the guards blocking the restricted area you need to access. These are found on tables and other locations all over the area.
Gamespot
Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass Adds Deadpool, Storm, Venom, And Morbius To The Game Roster
2K Games has revealed more details on the season pass that'll be available for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which will add more allies to your team roster and other extra content. Available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Legendary Edition of the game, players will be able to add Deadpool, Venom, Storm, and Morbius to their team, with each hero having unique abilities to use on the battlefield.
Gamespot
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch-Day Discount Is Available Now
The once PlayStation-exclusive platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure has made the leap to PC. If you're interested in picking up the charming 3D platformer, make sure to snag it at Green Man Gaming. Right now, you can save 10% on Sackboy at GMG. Since you're getting a Steam key by ordering through Green Man Gaming, this is the ideal way to pick up the PC port at launch.
Gamespot
Best PS5 Deals Available This Week
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Finding an in-stock PS5 console continues to be a challenge, but the same isn’t true for finding great deals on its hottest games. Whether you’re looking for an elaborate RPG, family-friendly adventure, or just the latest installment of Madden, dozens of great PS5 games are on sale right now--making it easy to build up your library if you’re lucky enough to have already picked up a console.
Gamespot
Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App
As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.
Gamespot
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following a leak, Prime Gaming has officially announced next month's free games. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven free games in November 2022. The lineup of freebies includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers will also be able to snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
Comments / 0