Read full article on original website
Related
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Why the Corvair Is a Hot Collector Car
General Motors didn’t do that great of a job with the Chevrolet Corvair. Want one anyway? You’re not alone. This ‘60s relic is increasing in popularity as a cool-looking, fun-to-drive little car, as long as you’re capable of fixing (or ignoring) the numerous issues in the first-generation cars. Or you can avoid most of the issues entirely and look for a second-generation car, along with nearly everyone else who wants one.
Volkswagen makes major change that will transform driving forever after fury from motorists
VOLKSWAGEN has announced it will return to physical buttons on its steering wheels after outcry over touch-sensitive controls that the manufacturer introduced in 2019. The German auto manufacturer’s interior design change directly responds to customer feedback requesting the transition. Volkswagen CEO of passenger cars, Thomas Schäfer, said in a...
The Best Barely Used Pickup Trucks for Towing
The best barely used pickup trucks for towing include the 2021 GMC Canyon, the Ford F-150, and the Ram 1500. All of which have many engine choices. The post The Best Barely Used Pickup Trucks for Towing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CityQ e-Bike: Not a Car and Not a Bike!
Do you hate being stuck in traffic? Do you wish you could find a way to get around town that was both fast and convenient? Well, your prayers have been answered! Introducing the CityQ eBike. This revolutionary new mode of transportation has all the comfort and features of a small car but without the hassle or expense. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing new product.
Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend
Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Toyota GR86 Coming With Turbo And Hybrid Engines
The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
Autoblog
YouTuber built gas-generator Tesla to avoid plugging in on 1,800-mile road trip
One of the biggest reasons more people don't own electric cars is the charging. They're afraid of running out of juice and are concerned about the lack of charging locations in the U.S. as compared to gas stations. One YouTuber came up with an unconventional antidote to range anxiety in...
GAA Classic Cars Featuring 1967 C-10 Restomod With Frame-Off Restoration
Here's a performance vehicle for everyone from tradesmen to enthusiasts. Picture yourself driving on a cold night, your hand hanging out the wind and catching the wind between your fingers. You’re hauling a load of lumber for tomorrow’s project but for now you’re just enjoying the drive. In fact, you’re behind the wheel of a truck widely regarded as America’s favorite workhorse. What are you driving? The answer is a Chevrolet C10 with a big block under the hood and a slick paint job that other car people will recognize.
Comments / 0