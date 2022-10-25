Read full article on original website
G2E: Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern 28-21
How to Watch Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian on Saturday
Indiana basketball hosts Marian in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from Indiana.
shelbycountypost.com
Triton Central's Able, Brownstown Central's May set for first head-to-head meeting in sectional semifinal
Three of the four remaining head coaches in Class 2A, Sectional 39 have a combined 728 wins over the last 33 seasons. The fourth, Clarksville’s Justin Boser, has a running back with over 6,500 career yards in a storied career. The Sectional 39 final four meet Friday with Class...
2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule
Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson gives team update, previews first exhibition
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday morning to give an overall update on his team’s October practices and share thoughts about their first exhibition. Indiana and Marian tip at 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington,...
shelbycountypost.com
Robert Bruce Vannoy, 87, of Fairland
Robert Bruce Vannoy, 87, of Fairland, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born April 11, 1935, in Indianapolis, the son of William H. and Margaret (Ryan) Vannoy. On July 15, 1956, he married Betty Jo Amburgey, and she preceded him in death on September 20, 2017.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Lakefield Standard
Local FFA team strikes gold at nationals
The Jackson County Central FFA Chapter’s ag technology and mechanical systems team struck gold at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis this week. All four team members — Zachary Rasmussen, Joseph Mohr, Keenan Ambrose and Dan Stubbe — ranked gold individually to lead the team to a prestigious gold team ranking.
shelbycountypost.com
Roberta R. Listenberger, 90
Roberta R. Listenberger, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior October 27, 2022. She was born December 17, 1931 in Shelby County to Clarence S. and Emma (McDaniel) Bailey. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1949 and from Indiana Business College the following year. Roberta married Lee...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
Veterans Voices: A final resting place for veterans opens in central Indiana after more than 60 years
INDIANAPOLIS – Paying final tribute to a veteran’s service is so important. And for the first time since 1959, there is a place to do that in Central Indiana. A columbarium, a place solely for cremated remains, is now open next to Crown Hill Cemetery. The Crown Hill Columbarium is so new, only about a […]
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers to break ground next week
IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
WISH-TV
Person stabbed near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
bloomingtonian.com
Partygoers asked to leave kick down door before man is stabbed near Indiana University Saturday morning
A 19-year-old man was found bleeding after a large party near Indiana University, according to the Indiana Police Department. A stabbing occurred when several partygoers “causing problems” were asked to leave the party, and a man pulled out a knife, but then several people kicked down the back door and then started a fight. An injured man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
