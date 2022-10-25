Cut your own Christmas tree applications to open Nov. 1

GOLDEN, Colo. ( KDVR ) — It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, and 250 households will get the chance to pick out the perfect Christmas tree from Golden Gate Canyon State Park.

Can you smell the fresh pine yet? Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that Christmas tree permits for Golden Gate Canyon State Park will open in just one week.

CPW said 250 tree-cutting permits will be available through an online application draw event. According to CPW, the entry period will be open from Nov. 1 through Nov. 15. Only one permit will be granted per household, and cost $35 per permit.

Those ready to get into the holiday spirit can apply for a permit online only. Applications and entry information can be found on the state park’s website or CPW’s website .

Golden Gate Canyon State Park is just 30 minutes from Denver with areas available for both 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive cars. CPW does caution that some hiking will be required.

According to CPW, permit holders with high clearance 4-wheel drive vehicles can access pre-selected backcountry areas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All other vehicles will be required to stay in designated parking areas with access from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are one of the lucky 250, make sure to follow the rules when it comes to picking your personal tree. The trees must be cut with hand tools such as a handsaw or ax. CPW said chainsaws and power saws are strictly prohibited.

Permit holders can select from the following trees:

Douglas fir

Ponderosa pine

Lodge Pole pine

Rocky Mountain juniper

Permit holders will help the state park in thinning overcrowded and dense vegetation to improve the overall health of the forest, according to CPW.

