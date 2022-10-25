ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Newsweek

'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'

I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic U.S. Senator Under Federal Investigation

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, is facing a federal investigation in New York, according to news outlet Semafor. Semafor is reporting that the investigation is ongoing in the Southern District of New York and that there has been at least one subpoena issued in relation to the investigation.
CNN

Five elections in four years: What's the deal with Israeli politics?

Stop us if you're heard this one before: On Tuesday, Israelis are going to the polls to elect a new Knesset, or parliament. It's the fifth time in less than four years that voters are casting ballots. Holding elections that often is bound to prompt some questions. Here are some answers.
AL.com

Trump endorses Dale Strong for Congress in north Alabama

Less than two weeks before election day and in a race Dale Strong is expected to win handily, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement for the longtime chair of the Madison County Commission. Trump announced his endorsement Thursday on his Truth Social website. Strong joins Alabama’s five incumbent Republican...
ALABAMA STATE

