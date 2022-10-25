Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Alabama lawmakers react to ‘racist’ comments made by Sen. Tuberville
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made a series of public comments at a recent Trump-sponsored rally in Nevada that some Alabama leaders are calling "racist" and "divisive."
'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'
I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day
Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a GOP-led House will investigate companies that stopped donating to Republicans after the Capitol riot
"Because the way corporations have conducted themselves, I've always called it corporate communism," Greene said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.
BET
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Slate
The Right-Wing Election Denier Who Could Flip a Black, Democratic Stronghold in Alabama
In the virtual one-party state of Alabama, political drama is, as a rule, reserved for the primaries. Occasionally, though, an interesting state-level race pops up to remind us that dramatic fights can still play out on the local level. This year, that race is in South Alabama, where a long-time...
Tuberville: ‘Reparation’ comment ‘had nothing to do with race ... crime has no color’
Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he won’t apologize for his remark claiming Democrats support “reparation” because the party is pro-crime, maintaining his comment “had nothing to do with race.”. “Crime has no color,” he said. “I’d apologize if I meant anything about race, but...
Democratic U.S. Senator Under Federal Investigation
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, is facing a federal investigation in New York, according to news outlet Semafor. Semafor is reporting that the investigation is ongoing in the Southern District of New York and that there has been at least one subpoena issued in relation to the investigation.
Five elections in four years: What's the deal with Israeli politics?
Stop us if you're heard this one before: On Tuesday, Israelis are going to the polls to elect a new Knesset, or parliament. It's the fifth time in less than four years that voters are casting ballots. Holding elections that often is bound to prompt some questions. Here are some answers.
Trump endorses Dale Strong for Congress in north Alabama
Less than two weeks before election day and in a race Dale Strong is expected to win handily, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement for the longtime chair of the Madison County Commission. Trump announced his endorsement Thursday on his Truth Social website. Strong joins Alabama’s five incumbent Republican...
The very last immigrant processed at Ellis Island was arrested for overstaying
Arne PettersenCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Arne Pettersen (1901 - 1981) was the last immigrant who was processed at Ellis Island. Pettersen was a Norwegian sailor who first came to America in 1929 or 1930. He came in as a sailor and not a poverty-stricken refugee.
Alabama political powerhouse Matrix’s link to Florida ‘ghost’ candidate focus of campaign finance complaint
The dark-money nonprofit central to Florida’s 2020 “ghost” candidate scandal, as well as several related organizations, may have violated federal campaign finance laws in order to conceal political spending, according to a newly filed complaint by a legal watchdog group. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington,...
Comments / 7