Lafayette, LA

Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette

OCTOBER 29 - THE WIZARD OF OZ. The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend. Simply bring your chairs and/or blankets and camp out under the stars with the family watching a family-friendly classic movie. There are also typically several events and activities...
Halloween Costume Contests in Lafayette

Ghosts, ghouls, witches, and warlocks - the spooky Halloween season is upon us. As you drive through neighborhoods in Acadiana, you can see that several people are getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating their homes and yards, and some are even decorating their vehicles. Some local businesses are getting...
Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?

If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum

The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday

If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette

Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
Retirement Dream Home With Shop and Stocked Pond, Youngsville

There's a home that just came on the market in Youngsville that has many features I want in my "Retirement Dream Home"!. Kitchen sink window looks out over the pond? Check!. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on 5 acres of property on Egret Road in Youngsville, and it has the makings for the perfect home (for me) to retire in.
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning

A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
Kevin’s Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette

A well-known restaurant is expanding with another location in Lafayette. Kevin’s Seafood will be opening a second location in the former Checker’s Fast Food location in front of Sam’s Club on Ambassador Caffery. This was initially announced around March of this year but many are starting to...
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

