Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette
OCTOBER 29 - THE WIZARD OF OZ. The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend. Simply bring your chairs and/or blankets and camp out under the stars with the family watching a family-friendly classic movie. There are also typically several events and activities...
Tons of Clutter from Paper Just Brings You Down, Get Rid of It for Free with Lafayette Event
One way to make your life a lot less stressful and cluttered is to get rid of extra paper and documents that you no longer need. You can start this weekend by getting together any papers from your home that you want to get rid of. And now you can...
Halloween Costume Contests in Lafayette
Ghosts, ghouls, witches, and warlocks - the spooky Halloween season is upon us. As you drive through neighborhoods in Acadiana, you can see that several people are getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating their homes and yards, and some are even decorating their vehicles. Some local businesses are getting...
Popeyes Asks – What Retired Item Should We Bring Back?
If you want someone to take note of your social media page, just post something nostalgic. Titles like "Vintage Photos of Northgate Mall" and "10 Discontinued Items That Need to Come Back" do well on websites and social media pages, because they stir up feelings of nostalgia. Popeyes' social media...
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum
The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be. As you'll see below, the sun is beaming into the church and on the wall behind the pulpit appears to be an image.
Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette
Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
Retirement Dream Home With Shop and Stocked Pond, Youngsville
There's a home that just came on the market in Youngsville that has many features I want in my "Retirement Dream Home"!. Kitchen sink window looks out over the pond? Check!. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on 5 acres of property on Egret Road in Youngsville, and it has the makings for the perfect home (for me) to retire in.
USPS Shuts Down Evangeline Post Office – Here’s Where to Go Instead
EVANGELINE, La. (KPEL News) - Safety concerns at post office in Evangeline, Louisiana, have forced the U.S. Postal Service to shut the building down for retail operations for the time being. Repairs will be made, but there is currently no timeline. While repairs are being made, post office box mail...
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
Increased Risk of Grass Fires in the Area, Scott Fire Chief Warns
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A mix of torrential rains in August and a dry autumn have created the perfect conditions for grass fires throughout Acadiana, and one local fire chief is speaking out. Chad Sonnier, Chief of Scott Fire Department, is warning citizens to be careful in these dry...
Kevin’s Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
A well-known restaurant is expanding with another location in Lafayette. Kevin’s Seafood will be opening a second location in the former Checker’s Fast Food location in front of Sam’s Club on Ambassador Caffery. This was initially announced around March of this year but many are starting to...
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks. On Thursday morning, for instance, 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette died after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle made impact in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard. That crash happened...
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
Two Abbeville Men Wanted for Attempted Murder After Monday Shooting
ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Abbeville police have identified the two men they believe are responsible for a Monday night shooting that left three men injured, one with multiple gunshot wounds. Tyrese Willis and Tremikal Dashawn Plowden, both of Abbeville, were named on Friday by Abbeville Chief Mike Hardy. Both...
Lafayette Police Make Multiple Arrests in Dozens of Car Burglaries at Local Hotels
Detectives with Lafayette Police have arrested two men for a rash of auto burglaries over the last few months. 19-year-old Jeremiah Norris, 19, of Lafayette was arrested on October 19 and charged with 42 counts of Simple Burglary of an Auto. On Wednesday, a week later, they also arrested Rayshan Norbert, 18, of Lafayette on 14 counts.
Lafayette Mother Recalls Violent Kidnapping From Her Home, Cop Who Unknowingly Saved Her Life on ’48 Hours’
Lafayette, Louisiana was featured on a recent episode of '48 Hours' as Schanda Handley recounted events before and after a violent kidnapping for the first time since the harrowing incident unfolded back in 2017. Handley and her daughter Isabella sat with CBS Lead Correspondent David Begnaud and "48 Hours" to...
