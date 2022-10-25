ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Seraphic Fire opens with music representing the history and innovation that has been its hallmark

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
First Fellow to visit, Marisol Sánchez-Best, connects with Miami’s diverse cultural leaders

Continuing its efforts toward greater diversity and equity in performing arts careers, the Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) is participating in a newly launched BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program as part of Live Arts Center of North America (LACNA). This first-of-its-kind program helps to recognize and support the myriad qualified BIPOC arts professionals who are viable candidates for senior positions and strengthen their capacities to lead large cultural organizations into the future.
MIAMI, FL
The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami Launch the “Power of Water” Educational Initiative to Reach Schools and Families in Liberty City

More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the “Power of Water” educational initiative on October 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for our health, our environment, and our communities.
MIAMI, FL
Coral Gables Top Cop Is a Cane for Life

Actor Dwayne Johnson chats with Ed Hudak at the Orange Bowl in 2007. While most fans know Johnson’s story, they may not be familiar with Hudak. Although there is a 12 year age difference, Johnson and Hudak have much in common. Both were high school football stars in Bethlehem, PA who accepted football scholarships to attend the University of Miami. Long before be became a pro wrestler and box office movie star known as “The Rock, Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994. While Johnson often portrays a crime fighting superhero in the movies, Hudak is the real deal as the current Chief of Police for the City of Coral Gables. Photo by JC Ridley.
CORAL GABLES, FL
FIU Law trial team achieves national ranking

For the first time, the FIU Law Trial Team is nationally ranked. On the strength of its state and national regional championships last spring, FIU Law is now ranked among the nation’s Top 20 law school trial teams, tied for 19th. Students on the trail team learn how to...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Springs Legend Freddie Miles Turns 60

Happy 60th birthday to Freddie Miles. Miles (#13) is pictured with Miami Springs High School teammate Carl Sheffield in 1979. Since its beginning, the Orange Bowl has showcased many great local high school players and teams. Perhaps no player during the 1970s was more dazzling than Miami Springs running back Freddie Miles. A tuba player in the marching band, Miles burst onto the local scene his junior year. From the very beginning, he became an instant local legend. Miles led Dade County with 1,420 yards rushing his junior year and 1,326 yards as a senior, earning Parade All American honors.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
FIU Chemistry star named Rhodes scholar finalist

Senior Joni Spencer is a force to reckon with. The native of Antigua and Barbuda came to FIU in 2019 and built a top-notch academic career for herself. A chemistry and math major who currently boasts a 4.0 GPA, Spencer was part of a group of Panthers who participated in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) research program this past summer. During the program, she analyzed ways to optimize a material for use in batteries for electrical cars — and how to make these cars a more efficient, sustainable alternative to combustion engine cars.
MIAMI, FL
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Miami Xfinity Internet Customers

Xfinity customers in Miami will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing South Florida customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
MIAMI, FL
VOTE YES #210 FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY

Four years ago we urged voters to vote in favor of a referendum to increase teacher pay and pay for placing a police officer at every school in Miami-Dade. That funding expires every four years and now we must vote YES ON #210 to renew this commitment to education. Florida...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
What are we protecting? Let’s use some common sense!

I’ve been following the action surrounding UDB application in South Dade for over a year – or rather I should say inaction, because certainly little has changed. We all know this highly populated area of the county sorely needs a major employment center offering jobs that are located near to where people live here. In fact, Miami-Dade County’s own Strategic Economic Development Plan came to that conclusion by thoroughly documenting that an excess of 70 percent of South Dade’s 240,000 workers are forced to travel out of South Dade every day to go to work.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

