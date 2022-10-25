ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Halloween festivities in Downtown Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) is collaborating with the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) to host family-friendly Halloween activities on the Commons from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A community costume parade will begin at GIAC (301 West Court Street) and participants will march to...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca asks residents not to rake leaves into streets

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A proper way to dispose of leaves in the City of Ithaca. Officials in the Streets and Facilities Division are reminding residents not to pile fallen leaves in the street. It’s prohibited by the city’s municipal code. Leaves in the road can be slippery, disguise potholes and hazards, as well as pose a flood risk by clogging storm sewers. Yard waste is collected on the same day as trash April 1st through November 30th. They can be placed in a bag or collection bin by the roadside with yard waste tags. Tags are $9 for a sheet of 6, available at City Hall; Agway, GreenStar Locations, Cornell Campus Store, Dandy on West Buffalo Street, Tops, and Wegmans.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Waffle Frolic Closes, Falls Short on Expectations￼

For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store

During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Sing a Secret: A Mindbody Approach to Voice and Song

A FREE two-hour introduction into an ecstatic 5-octave mindbody approach to your voice, for singers, “non-singers,” and everyone in between. This FREE two-hour introduction to Inside Voice, a mindbody approach to voice and song, will offer you a joyful space to discover the beautiful voice that has been inside you all along.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Planning Board Recap: New Cornell Comp Sci Building, East Hill Fire Station get green light

ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a sign of just how stuffed the Ithaca Planning and Development Board would be—the draft agenda rolled out last week and estimated 4 hours, 45 minutes just to get through everything, in a meeting where it’s easy to go down the rabbit hole of detail or get bogged down with dissent. It finished about three minutes early, by my watch. Cornell’s new computer science building and the city’s new fire station were approved, while the design of a West End housing development was met with some frustration from the board.
ITHACA, NY
