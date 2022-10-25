Read full article on original website
Halloween festivities in Downtown Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) is collaborating with the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) to host family-friendly Halloween activities on the Commons from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A community costume parade will begin at GIAC (301 West Court Street) and participants will march to...
whcuradio.com
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca asks residents not to rake leaves into streets
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A proper way to dispose of leaves in the City of Ithaca. Officials in the Streets and Facilities Division are reminding residents not to pile fallen leaves in the street. It’s prohibited by the city’s municipal code. Leaves in the road can be slippery, disguise potholes and hazards, as well as pose a flood risk by clogging storm sewers. Yard waste is collected on the same day as trash April 1st through November 30th. They can be placed in a bag or collection bin by the roadside with yard waste tags. Tags are $9 for a sheet of 6, available at City Hall; Agway, GreenStar Locations, Cornell Campus Store, Dandy on West Buffalo Street, Tops, and Wegmans.
Cornell Daily Sun
Waffle Frolic Closes, Falls Short on Expectations￼
For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
Remember This Johnson City Hot Spot?…This Is How It Looks Now
Do you reminisce from time to time? Well, I do. It's not that I live in the past, sometimes I like to think back about places I enjoyed visiting. Some examples include local nightclubs long gone like Popeyes, The Woods, Eclipse, and Magic City. Places we used to shop for...
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Department alerts community to increased illegal vape sales
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department alerted the community Friday to increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retailers. The health department is urging retailers to end illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be placed...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins Co. leader calls TIDES a step toward solving Ithaca’s homeless problem
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca area leaders are working on TIDES, The Ithaca Designated Encampment Site. It would see the development of a partnership between the city and “the Jungle.”. Tompkins County Legislator Rich John is a supporter. John says TIDES is one part of a larger, multi-pronged...
Sing a Secret: A Mindbody Approach to Voice and Song
A FREE two-hour introduction into an ecstatic 5-octave mindbody approach to your voice, for singers, “non-singers,” and everyone in between. This FREE two-hour introduction to Inside Voice, a mindbody approach to voice and song, will offer you a joyful space to discover the beautiful voice that has been inside you all along.
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
After March retirement, Garin hopes to return to Ithaca Police Department as chief
ITHACA, N.Y.—Another familiar name answered a raft of questions in the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) gymnasium Tuesday evening, as retired Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin took the hot seat as he hopes to take the helm of his former department. Garin, who retired in March to take...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
Planning Board Recap: New Cornell Comp Sci Building, East Hill Fire Station get green light
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a sign of just how stuffed the Ithaca Planning and Development Board would be—the draft agenda rolled out last week and estimated 4 hours, 45 minutes just to get through everything, in a meeting where it’s easy to go down the rabbit hole of detail or get bogged down with dissent. It finished about three minutes early, by my watch. Cornell’s new computer science building and the city’s new fire station were approved, while the design of a West End housing development was met with some frustration from the board.
The Ithaca Voice
