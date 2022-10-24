HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been a gloomy, breezy and cool day with hit and miss showers across the area. There will be one more round of showers this evening before the rain tapers off by midnight. Although the rain ends, clouds will hang on for the rest of the night and into the morning on Friday. There could also be some patchy fog that develops by tomorrow morning. Overnight, we’ll see low temperatures from the upper 20s west to the lower 40s east with light east southeast winds becoming calm tomorrow morning.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO