Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts across Nebraska and five other states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Lancaster County on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans can cash in on Halloween candy by sending to American troops
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Health and wellness company HealthyWage is in the midst of its ‘Cash for Candy’ campaign that is paying people money to ship their unwanted, unopened Halloween candy overseas to American troops through Operation Shoebox. The initiative is a reprisal of the 2018 campaign that...
KSNB Local4
Last round of showers this evening with much better weather on the way
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been a gloomy, breezy and cool day with hit and miss showers across the area. There will be one more round of showers this evening before the rain tapers off by midnight. Although the rain ends, clouds will hang on for the rest of the night and into the morning on Friday. There could also be some patchy fog that develops by tomorrow morning. Overnight, we’ll see low temperatures from the upper 20s west to the lower 40s east with light east southeast winds becoming calm tomorrow morning.
KSNB Local4
NIFA providing relief to homeowners
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is assisting homeowners with a program to help those experiencing financial hardship stemming from the pandemic. Applicants can receive up to $40,000 in assistance through the American Recovery Act. “The homeowner assistance fund, which is the name of the fund,” said...
KSNB Local4
Poison prevention tricks for a safer Halloween
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the Nebraska Regional Poison Center would like to remind parents and caregivers to follow a few simple steps to help everyone have a safe and happy Halloween. Here are a few tips and tricks!
Comments / 0