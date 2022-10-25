ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia

A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
LIBERTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of meth possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
ATCHISON, KS

