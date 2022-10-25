Read full article on original website
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCTV 5
Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KMBC.com
Details emerge in Clay County murder-suicide; suspect also linked to South American researchers' killings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some may find disturbing. We’re learning new details about the man suspected of killing two South American researchers earlier this month. Prosecutors say that suspect Kevin Ray Moore caused the deaths of 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos...
KMBC.com
Former KCPD sergeant pleads guilty to using excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — *The video above relates to the initial incitement in 2020. A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force in a November 2019 incident. The use of force involved a Kansas City, Missouri, teenager.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
KCPD: Man in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 researchers
Prosecutors say Kansas City police have determined the man in a Clay County murder-suicide is the suspect in the deaths of two researchers.
Hearings continue for men convicted of KCK murder requesting new trials
The hearing involves former Kansas City, Kansas Detective Roger Golubski facing federal civil rights charges.
Dozens fall victim to repackaging scam, prompting federal agencies to look deeper
According to the United States Postal Service, it appears the 15 individuals who contacted FOX4 are victims of something commonly referred to as the "repackaging scam."
KCTV 5
KCPD identifies man killed in Oct. 15 shooting in 7000 block of E 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting Oct. 15 in the 7000 block of E 113th Street. Tony Caldwell, 64, was shot and killed just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. According to police, officers responded to a...
KMBC.com
KCPD looking for men caught on video in Westport assault case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police need your help to find two men who were part of a violent attack in Westport. Video of the event captured around 3 a.m. Sunday near 40th and Pennsylvania shows the attack. You can see two men fighting. Then, a young...
Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City drivers may have witnessed a road rage shooting between two drivers on Interstate 35 and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway Friday.
Kansas City police attempting to ID person possibly connected deadly triple shooting
Kansas City police are trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and two women injured Tuesday night.
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City's oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young's family wants Britt Reid in prison for 'hell he put them through.' He wants probation.
KAKE TV
Sister pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
St. Louis-area jury to hear trial of man charged with killing NKC officer
A man charged in Clay County, Missouri, with the murder of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez requested a change of venue for his case.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
Grandview man pleads guilty to involvement in $4.1 million meth conspiracy
A Grandview man has pled guilty to his role in a meth conspiracy worth $4.1 million that was linked to two murders.
Armed Kansas fugitive killed by US Marshal in Missouri
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Kansas man accused of meth possession
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Monday, police arrested 37-year-old Douglas J. Followill of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on a $20,000 bond, according...
