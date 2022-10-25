Read full article on original website
Related
11 questions the 'House of the Dragon' season one finale left unanswered
From the entrance of Daeron Targaryen (Alicent's fourth child) to the whereabouts of Lord Commander Harrold Westerling, we've got questions.
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
Comments / 0