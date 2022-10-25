The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Check out our college football odds series for our Ole Miss Texas A&M prediction and pick. The Ole Miss Rebels got out to an early lead at LSU last week, and then their defense collapsed. LSU scored an avalanche of 42 points with barely any resistance from the Rebels, who not only lost their first game of the season, but failed a central test of their competitive legitimacy this season. Ole Miss has a back-loaded schedule this season, with Alabama and Arkansas still to come on the slate. Beating LSU was really important in terms of securing a quality bowl bid, but after that loss, the Rebels have no margin for error. They have to win all of their non-Alabama games on the schedule to replicate the 10-win regular season they produced last year. They must win at least 10 games to have any hope of returning to a New Year’s Six bowl game. They need a lot more from their defense, and they need more from quarterback Jaxson Dart, who struggled after Ole Miss gained a two-score lead with a strong first quarter. Dart has to figure out a way to play a complete 60-minute game. He has endured a lot of ups and downs this year, which is natural for a sophomore still learning how to process various situations, but as he gains more experience, he needs to show greater command of the game and of the Ole Miss offense.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO