Athens, GA

Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has spent the entire season on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury. While the Lions were hopeful of getting Williams back this season, his return does not appear to be imminent. Via Eric Woodyard, Campbell suggested that it’ll […] The post Lions’ Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on Jameson Williams injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident

Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham

Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ALABAMA STATE
College Football Odds: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Check out our college football odds series for our Ole Miss Texas A&M prediction and pick. The Ole Miss Rebels got out to an early lead at LSU last week, and then their defense collapsed. LSU scored an avalanche of 42 points with barely any resistance from the Rebels, who not only lost their first game of the season, but failed a central test of their competitive legitimacy this season. Ole Miss has a back-loaded schedule this season, with Alabama and Arkansas still to come on the slate. Beating LSU was really important in terms of securing a quality bowl bid, but after that loss, the Rebels have no margin for error. They have to win all of their non-Alabama games on the schedule to replicate the 10-win regular season they produced last year. They must win at least 10 games to have any hope of returning to a New Year’s Six bowl game. They need a lot more from their defense, and they need more from quarterback Jaxson Dart, who struggled after Ole Miss gained a two-score lead with a strong first quarter. Dart has to figure out a way to play a complete 60-minute game. He has endured a lot of ups and downs this year, which is natural for a sophomore still learning how to process various situations, but as he gains more experience, he needs to show greater command of the game and of the Ole Miss offense.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Jimbo Fisher shockingly stiffs SEC Network amid Texas A&M football’s struggles

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football are having a rough year so far. Sitting at 3-4 with two losses to unranked teams ousting them out of the AP Top 25, it’s safe to say that the Aggies are underachieving. It’s made Fisher a popular scapegoat of pundits and critics around the nation, especially given his […] The post Jimbo Fisher shockingly stiffs SEC Network amid Texas A&M football’s struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: Pittsburgh vs North Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Pittsburgh Panthers take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our college football odds series for our Pittsburgh North Carolina prediction and pick. The North Carolina Tar Heels have authored a very improbable story thus far in 2022. In 2021, North Carolina was the clear preseason choice to win the ACC Coastal Division. […] The post College Football Odds: Pittsburgh vs North Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
2 reasons why Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders will win Heisman Trophy

With teams entering the final month of their regular seasons, there are still many unanswered questions in college football. While many eyes are on the College Football Playoff and the battle in the SEC, the Jackson State Tigers are making some noise in 2022, led by Shedeur Sanders. The team is currently undefeated with a […] The post 2 reasons why Jackson State football’s Shedeur Sanders will win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
Georgia football legend Vince Dooley passes away at 90

As the Bulldogs prepare to welcome the University of Florida Gators to Athens for a pivotal Week 9 contest, the Georgia football family must take a step back to remember the life of Vince Dooley, the football team’s long-time head coach who passed away peacefully at the age of 90, according to a statement from […] The post Georgia football legend Vince Dooley passes away at 90 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
Kentucky football: Wildcats’ X-factor for game vs. Tennessee, and it’s not Will Levis

Kentucky football entered the 2022 season full of expectations. The Wildcats were ranked No. 20 in the preseason and peaked at No. 7 earlier in October. However, a two-game losing streak seriously impacted their season. The team bounced back with a win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State last week, which certainly motivated players for their […] The post Kentucky football: Wildcats’ X-factor for game vs. Tennessee, and it’s not Will Levis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
High school football roundup: Caswell’s score sparks Generals

Joe Caswell’s 26-yard touchdown run with 2:50 to go lifted fourth-seeded Anthony Wayne past North Ridgeville 21-16 in a Division II, Region 6 first-round playoff game Friday. The host Generals (10-1) rallied from a 13-0 deficit in the third quarter. Caswell broke open a 74-yard touchdown run with 7:46 to go in the third, with quarterback Grant Kinnee giving AW a 14-13 lead with 2:17 remaining in the third on a 19-yard scoring run. Austin Deshazo hit the third of three field goals, a 39-yarder, with 10:56 to go in the game to put North Ridgeville (5-6) up 16-14. Caswell ran for 227 yards on 29 carries.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Tua Tagovailoa sounds off on where Dolphins must improve ahead of Week 8 clash vs. Lions

There is still plenty of room for improvement for the Miami Dolphins on the offensive side of the ball this season. For Tua Tagovailoa, he sees that there are several areas where the team can improve on offense. Among them, he aspires to anchor an offense that can regularly cap off promising drives with touchdowns. […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off on where Dolphins must improve ahead of Week 8 clash vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
