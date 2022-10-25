ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wo9Th_0im5ZhVz00

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans.

McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.

Action Network reported that the $75 million payout would be the largest in legal gambling history. According to USA Today, McIngvale bet $3 million on the Astros to win the World Series back in May. He has since placed another $7 million on Houston, he told Bleacher Report.

Big-money bets are nothing new to McIngvale. He won more than $15 million when Kansas won the NCAA Tournament earlier this year after losing $9.5 million on wagers that the Cincinnati Bengals would win the Super Bowl. He also dropped $6.15 million when Alabama fell to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Unlike most bettors, though, McIngvale has a built-in backup system. He offers shoppers at his stores rebates if the team he has bet on wins. For example, consumers who bought a sleep set of $3,000 or more this fall would get their money back in the Astros win the World Series.

The plan drives business to Gallery Furniture, and it figures to be even more lucrative with the hometown Astros involved in the equation. --Field Level Media

