ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title

By Field Level Media
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2en4Y8_0im5ZDEJ00

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans.

McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.

Action Network reported that the $75 million payout would be the largest in legal gambling history. According to USA Today, McIngvale bet $3 million on the Astros to win the World Series back in May. He has since placed another $7 million on Houston, he told Bleacher Report.

Big-money bets are nothing new to McIngvale. He won more than $15 million when Kansas won the NCAA Tournament earlier this year after losing $9.5 million on wagers that the Cincinnati Bengals would win the Super Bowl. He also dropped $6.15 million when Alabama fell to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Unlike most bettors, though, McIngvale has a built-in backup system. He offers shoppers at his stores rebates if the team he has bet on wins. For example, consumers who bought a sleep set of $3,000 or more this fall would get their money back in the Astros win the World Series.

The plan drives business to Gallery Furniture, and it figures to be even more lucrative with the hometown Astros involved in the equation. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason. “No doubt at all,” Nola said of the team’s comeback. “Throughout the whole game. I mean, we’ve done it before.” Just 3 1/2 weeks earlier at Minute Maid Park, Nola was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against the Astros before giving up two hits. Philadelphia won 3-0 that night to clinch its first playoff berth since 2011, and now the Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
College Football HQ

College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Herald News

MLB: New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Sep 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns and Milwaukee Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio share a laugh while talking in the dugout before their game against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Herald News

Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized

Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
TAMPA, FL
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy