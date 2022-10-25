Read full article on original website
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NECN
Bailey Zappe's Comment About Patriots' Play-Calling Adds to Quarterback Intrigue
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and...
NECN
Will the Patriots Trade Mac Jones? NFL GM Thinks So
NFL GM has a hot take about Mac Jones' future with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick opened up quite the can of worms Monday night with his handling of the New England Patriots' quarterbacks. Mac Jones got the start against Chicago Bears after missing three games...
NECN
Source: Patriots Have Fielded Trade Calls About Four Wide Receivers
Perry: Patriots have received trade calls about four veteran WRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots apparently are the team to call if you're an NFL team seeking wide receiver help. The Patriots have fielded calls from teams on four of their veteran wide receivers --...
NECN
How Mac Jones Can Benefit From Patriots' Odd Handling of QB Situation
Cassel: Why this could be a career-defining moment for Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. I'm still surprised by how the Patriots' quarterback situation unfolded Monday night. It's hard to play quarterback when you feel like you're on a short leash, so I thought the fact that Mac...
NECN
Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe? Belichick Remains Non-Committal on Pats' Long-Term QB Plan
FOXBORO -- Mac Jones is the quarterback for the Patriots. This week, at least. After that? Bill Belichick isn't saying. Belichick opened his press conference Thursday by saying Jones took a "full workload" on Wednesday. He added, "I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go."
NECN
Tom Brady Is in Unprecedented Territory After Bucs' Latest Loss
Tom Brady is in unprecedented territory after Bucs' latest loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a season of firsts for Tom Brady. And not in a good way. Entering Week 8, the 45-year-old quarterback hadn't lost three games in a row since his 2002 season with the New England Patriots. And he had never been two games under .500 in 22 seasons as a full-time NFL starter.
NECN
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked Quarterback in NFL History
Tom Brady becomes most sacked QB in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has set a plethora of NFL records throughout his illustrious career. He added another to the list on Thursday night, though he'd probably prefer not to have it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
NECN
Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn
Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with...
NECN
Curran's Patriots-Jets Preview: What's at Stake for New England in AFC East Showdown
FOXBORO -- It was just four days ago that I was poised to wax eloquent about reconfiguring expectations for the 2022 Patriots. The Patriots were SUPPOSED to dispatch the sad-sack Bears with ease. Mac Jones was SUPPOSED to re-enter the lineup with a modicum of efficiency. Mac would be back, the team would be 4-3, we’d be tallying probable wins and wondering whether the Patriots would be on the road or home for the Wild Card Round.
NECN
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
NECN
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
NECN
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
NECN
Klay Thompson Ejected From Warriors-Suns After Jawing With Devin Booker
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with...
