Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Will the Patriots Trade Mac Jones? NFL GM Thinks So

NFL GM has a hot take about Mac Jones' future with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick opened up quite the can of worms Monday night with his handling of the New England Patriots' quarterbacks. Mac Jones got the start against Chicago Bears after missing three games...
Source: Patriots Have Fielded Trade Calls About Four Wide Receivers

Perry: Patriots have received trade calls about four veteran WRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots apparently are the team to call if you're an NFL team seeking wide receiver help. The Patriots have fielded calls from teams on four of their veteran wide receivers --...
How Mac Jones Can Benefit From Patriots' Odd Handling of QB Situation

Cassel: Why this could be a career-defining moment for Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. I'm still surprised by how the Patriots' quarterback situation unfolded Monday night. It's hard to play quarterback when you feel like you're on a short leash, so I thought the fact that Mac...
Tom Brady Is in Unprecedented Territory After Bucs' Latest Loss

Tom Brady is in unprecedented territory after Bucs' latest loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a season of firsts for Tom Brady. And not in a good way. Entering Week 8, the 45-year-old quarterback hadn't lost three games in a row since his 2002 season with the New England Patriots. And he had never been two games under .500 in 22 seasons as a full-time NFL starter.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked Quarterback in NFL History

Tom Brady becomes most sacked QB in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has set a plethora of NFL records throughout his illustrious career. He added another to the list on Thursday night, though he'd probably prefer not to have it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
Eagles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Robert Quinn

Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with...
Curran's Patriots-Jets Preview: What's at Stake for New England in AFC East Showdown

FOXBORO -- It was just four days ago that I was poised to wax eloquent about reconfiguring expectations for the 2022 Patriots. The Patriots were SUPPOSED to dispatch the sad-sack Bears with ease. Mac Jones was SUPPOSED to re-enter the lineup with a modicum of efficiency. Mac would be back, the team would be 4-3, we’d be tallying probable wins and wondering whether the Patriots would be on the road or home for the Wild Card Round.
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026

Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.

