ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

By Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wo9Th_0im5YwP100

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros fan Jim \"Mattress Mack\" McIngvale watches batting practice prior to game five of the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series

It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tvinsider.com

World Series 2022 TV Schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

The 2022 MLB postseason has come down to the 118th World Series, with the American League champion Houston Astros facing the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the seven-game series takes place Friday, October 28, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Astros are returning to the World...
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Cardinals face historical challenge against Vikings

In the NFC, where there are only five teams with winning records, the matchup of the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals will be a crucial one. It should also feature two rested teams. The Vikings are coming off their full bye while the Cardinals enjoyed their "mini-bye" following last week's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. Minnesota has found a way to win...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
864
Followers
2K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy