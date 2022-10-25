ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing

The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Authorities search for missing teen from North Lauderdale

North Lauderdale, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a teen reported missing in North Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Rohanna Caye Christie. According to detectives, Christie was last seen around 5:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Police standoff at Wilton Manors dental office ends, man in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Wilton Manors dental office on Thursday. According to police, a man barricaded himself in the building at NE 25th Street and 9th Avenue and claimed to have an explosive device. Fort Lauderdale police and a bomb squad were called out. Everyone in the building was able to get out safely and police closed the streets in the area. Area residents were advised to shelter in their homes. After a standoff that lasted several hours, the man was taken into custody. 
WILTON MANORS, FL
Click10.com

BSO releases new sketch of 1998 Jane Doe murder victim

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say they’re hoping to get new information on a 1998 cold case, releasing a new sketch of the victim Friday. The agency is spotlighting the killing of “Jane Doe” as part of a series highlighting the county’s...
NBC Miami

Suspect in Custody After Armed Bank Robbery in Margate: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Margate bank Friday, police said. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 400 N. State Road 7. Margate Police officials said the suspect fled before police arrived. But a short time later, authorities spotted the suspect's...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man shot dead outside fire station in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A man died after a shooting on Friday near the City of Miami Fire Station Six in Allappattah, police said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36 Street.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Heavy police presence in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS -- Police responded Thursday evening to a dental office in the city because of an unspecified threat, authorities said. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department's SWAT Team was called to the location in the 2500 block of NE 9th Ave around 4:30 p.m.There were no immediate reports of injuries and police did not immediately identify the nature of the threat. Several law enforcement officers were at the scene.. 
WILTON MANORS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy