NBC Miami
Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing
The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after robbing bank, causing bomb scare in Broward
MARGATE, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Friday who was accused of robbing a bank in Broward County. The man stole cash from a Wells Fargo branch, at 400 N. State Rd. 7, in Margate, according to Lt. Michael Druzbik, a spokesman for the Margate Police Department.
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
Click10.com
3 people arrested in connection with mail theft in Southwest Ranches, police say
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Authorities said that Davie police arrested three people for stealing mail from homes in Southwest Ranches. Mail theft has been a problem for a while now in Broward County and one of the women who was arrested on Wednesday says she regrets what she did.
Click10.com
Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
Click10.com
Patient recounts terrifying moments after standoff suspect walked in dental clinic
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man seen barricading himself inside a Wilton Manors dental clinic for hours Thursday faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The man, identified by police as 45-year-old Brian Koller, was seen wearing a black suit and tie, sunglasses...
Click10.com
Authorities search for missing teen from North Lauderdale
North Lauderdale, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a teen reported missing in North Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Rohanna Caye Christie. According to detectives, Christie was last seen around 5:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19...
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
NBC Miami
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in
Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
Police standoff at Wilton Manors dental office ends, man in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Wilton Manors dental office on Thursday. According to police, a man barricaded himself in the building at NE 25th Street and 9th Avenue and claimed to have an explosive device. Fort Lauderdale police and a bomb squad were called out. Everyone in the building was able to get out safely and police closed the streets in the area. Area residents were advised to shelter in their homes. After a standoff that lasted several hours, the man was taken into custody.
Click10.com
BSO releases new sketch of 1998 Jane Doe murder victim
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say they’re hoping to get new information on a 1998 cold case, releasing a new sketch of the victim Friday. The agency is spotlighting the killing of “Jane Doe” as part of a series highlighting the county’s...
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Armed Bank Robbery in Margate: Police
A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Margate bank Friday, police said. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 400 N. State Road 7. Margate Police officials said the suspect fled before police arrived. But a short time later, authorities spotted the suspect's...
WSVN-TV
Halloween costume causes scare at Fort Lauderdale medical office, all clear given
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Halloween costume caused scare and confusion for all the wrong reasons at one medical office building in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 Northwest Fifth Way, Thursday morning. According to police, a 911 call was made about a man...
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
NBC Miami
Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
Click10.com
Man shot dead outside fire station in Miami, police say
MIAMI – A man died after a shooting on Friday near the City of Miami Fire Station Six in Allappattah, police said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36 Street.
Click10.com
Police: Suspect in scooter chase stole it from woman after punching her
MIAMI – A suspect in a police chase that ended in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday evening stole the scooter he was riding on, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News Thursday morning. Police arrested 29-year-old Roberto Duggans, of Miami Gardens, following the chase. According to the report,...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
Heavy police presence in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS -- Police responded Thursday evening to a dental office in the city because of an unspecified threat, authorities said. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department's SWAT Team was called to the location in the 2500 block of NE 9th Ave around 4:30 p.m.There were no immediate reports of injuries and police did not immediately identify the nature of the threat. Several law enforcement officers were at the scene..
NBC Miami
Man Wanted After Shooting at Wife, Another Man in Pembroke Lakes Mall Parking Lot: Police
Police are searching for a man who they said opened fire on his wife and another man in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines early Friday. Pembroke Pines Police officials said officers responded to the parking lot area near Round 1 Bowling & Amusement at the mall around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a man firing a gun.
