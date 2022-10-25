ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

koxe.com

Janice Ann Brown, 76, of Brownwood

Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX Monday, October...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Gloria Valles, 63, of Brownwood

Gloria Granado Valles, 63, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with the Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 30,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65, of Goldthwaite

Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Goldthwaite, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 29, at 11:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

Leon Hasserodt, 82, of Coleman

Leon Hasserodt, age 82, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
KEAN 105

16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help

It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
BigCountryHomepage

‘It broke his heart to see anyone do without’: Community of Eastland mourns, lovingly remembers life of Ken Knowles

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Much of the Eastland County community has been feeling the loss of Ken Knowles, a man known best for his efforts to help his fellow Eastlanders during difficult times. Knowles was an administrator on the Eastland County Breaking News Facebook page and regularly used that platform to coordinate assistance for those […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman

Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
COLEMAN, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder.  Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.  Court documents reveal a car […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lake Brownwood nearing 8 feet below spillway, Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

Earlier this week, Lake Brownwood was reported at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
ABILENE, TX

