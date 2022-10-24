Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
timesvirginian.com
Raiders win 50th straight Dogwood game at Gretna, Coach Smith earns 125th win
Appomattox Raiders head coach Doug Smith reached a milestone by earning his 125th career head coaching win on Friday night when the Raiders defeated Chatham on the road by a score of 35-19. Smith had won 13 games at Heritage High School in Lynchburg from 2009-2011 before accepting the position...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County football drops to 4th in regional rankings
Despite a 40-0 shellacking over Windsor last week, the Greensville County Eagles dropped a spot to No. 4 in the 2A Region A ratings. King William (5-3) switched positions with the green and gold after defeating 4A Mechanicsville 34-13 last Friday. Greensville (6-2) plays host to Franklin (4-4) at 7...
Hopewell, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
gobblercountry.com
The Highest Preseason Ranking in VT Program History
The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team will start their next season with the program’s highest ever preseason ranking. Checking in as the No. 13 squad in the 2022-23 AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, the Hokies are bracketed by fellow ACC program, North Carolina, at No. 12 and No. 14 Ohio State. Joining VT and UNC, from the ACC, are the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals, No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and No. 10 NC State Wolfpack.
No. 24 NC State hopes changes aid offense vs. Virginia Tech
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State needed its open date for a chance to tweak its offense after losing the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year at quarterback. The first chance to find out how well it works for the 24th-ranked Wolfpack comes with Thursday night’s visit from Virginia Tech. Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers is atop the depth chart at quarterback now that Devin Leary is lost to injury for the rest of the season. Chambers has now worked as the starter for five-plus quarters since Leary went down in the Oct. 8 win against Florida State. He’s relied heavily on his legs to make plays and the offense has yet to reach the end zone. After last week’s loss at No. 16 Syracuse, the Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2 ACC) had a bye week to figure out how to better take advantage of Chambers’ skills. It also allowed for Chambers to get more reps as the starter.
NBC12
Virginia Union claims victory in River City Collegiate Classic
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University has claimed victory after competing in a new golf tournament over the weekend. VUU’s golf team, along with Virginia State University were among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities that competed in the River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
'Scary' Richmond home prompts Problem Solvers call
Frustrated and scared over the condition of a neighbor's Fairfax Avenue home, Josephine Ogburn reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers hoping for results. She got them.
NBC12
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 4th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th congressional district changed the least in the NBC12 viewing area. The new district now covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. Incumbent Democrat Donald McEachin, a three-term congressman, says women’s health care is a top issue he hears about...
pmg-va.com
Huddleston High School Class of '47
Huddleston High School Class of 1947 celebrated its 75th class reunion at Long Mountain Grill in Rustburg on August 19. The food was delicious and the service was excellent. Mildred Smallwood Daniel and John Powatan Kirby Sr, both 93, are the last known living class members and both attended. They hope to be able to celebrate again next year.
Petersburg mourning death of firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark
The Petersburg community is mourning the loss of one of their longtime firefighters, Sgt. Michael Clark.
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
Expect lane closures on Route 10 in Hopewell this week
According to a release from the city, Columbia Gas will be installing a new gas main and gas services along Route 10. As a result, the eastbound right lane will be closed between 4th Avenue and West Cawson Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 and nightly until Thursday, Oct. 27.
Brewer’s Café in Manchester shuts its doors
Brewer's Cafe in Manchester is shutting down, according to a Facebook post in which owner Ajay Brewer laid the blame on community backlash after his anti-abortion comments earlier this year.
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
Truck driver working on repaving project kills man crossing road
Richmond Police are investigating after the driver of a street sweeper truck working on a city repaving project killed a man walking in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
