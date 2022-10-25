Read full article on original website
NECN
School Bus With Students Onboard Crashes in Blackstone
A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Blackstone, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to police and the superintendent's office. The Blackstone Police Department confirms it responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, involving an elementary school bus from the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District.
NECN
Arrest Made After Gun Reported Near Boston's Excel High School
A South Boston school was placed in safe mode as officers searched for a person who may have a gun, police said. Officers were seen at the school, Excel High School, Friday, and the safe mode was lifted after some time. Police said around 5 p.m. that an arrest had...
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a...
‘I’m speechless’: 7-year-old student found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School
BOSTON — A 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying the loaded firearm around inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.
NECN
Suspect Accused of Threatening Man With BB Gun After Argument in Dorchester
Police in Boston have asked for the public's help after a man said he was threatened by another man with a BB gun following an argument, according to a news release. Officers responded to the corner of Belden Street and Belden Square in Dorchester on Sept. 11 for a radio call reporting a person with a gun, according to a news release.
NECN
Man Dies After Stabbing at Falmouth Home
A man has died after being stabbed Monday night on Cape Cod, authorities said Wednesday. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a home on East Falmouth Highway around 11:30 p.m. Monday, finding the victim, identified Wednesday as 29-year-old Corey Lowe, seriously injured. Lowe was taken to a Boston area hospital,...
NECN
Vehicle Slams Into Clinton Home After Pursuit, Police Say
A vehicle slammed into a house Wednesday night in Clinton, Massachusetts after a driver lost control during a short police pursuit, according to local authorities. A police officer in Sterling tried to pull over a vehicle, which turned into a chase, police said in a news release. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control and hit a home on Sterling Street, according to the release.
NECN
3 Worcester Cops Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace
Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work. Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m....
NECN
495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash
A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
NECN
Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston were temporarily locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed person that wound up being someone who was doing a Halloween photo shoot with a fake gun. Police said they were called...
Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody shut down following serious crash
PEABODY, Mass. — Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody have been shut down following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, according to MassDOT. Route 1 is currently closed in both directions to allow for...
universalhub.com
Two colleges, one BPS school locked down as police hunted man with a gun - who turned out to be a student in a Halloween costume
Mass Art and the neighboring Wentworth Institute of Technology went into lockdown, and Boston Latin School went into "safe" mode this afternoon after somebody reported a man with a gun walking around a Mass Art dorm. NBC Boston reports the lockdowns and a floor-by-floor search of a Mass Art dorm...
NECN
Vigil Held for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Raynham
UPDATE: The missing girl has been found safe. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night for the teenager from Raynham, Massachusetts, who has been missing since last week and is believed to be in danger. Dozens gathered from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Raynham as...
NECN
Firefighter Injured, 15 People Displaced Following Hyde Park Fire
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze Wednesday night in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood that displaced 15 residents. Boston fire said they were called to a report of a fire on the second floor in the rear of a multi-family building at 40 Maple St. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The...
NECN
Car, MBTA Train Collide in Stoughton, Causing Minor Injuries, Snarling Transit
A car and an MBTA train collided in Stoughton Friday, causing minor injuries and blocking a street, police say. Commuter Rail service on the Stoughton Line was ending a stop early "until further notice." The blocked street near Stoughton Center is expected to be closed for several hours, according to...
NECN
Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital
The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
NECN
Someone Sprayed Cleaning Products on People and Tried Lighting It on Fire, Boston Police Say
Someone was arrested Thursday after allegedly spraying aerosol cleaning products on customers at a Boston supermarket and then trying to light the chemicals on fire with a lighter, according to the city's police department. Police responded to the Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Boston before 5 p.m. for...
NECN
LIST: Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for Halloweekend in Salem
Halloween weekend is about to get underway in Salem, Massachusetts, and if tourism so far this month is any indication, it's going to be a busy one. The city is planning several road closures for Saturday and Monday. Closures may also go into effect Sunday if needed. On Saturday, Salem...
NECN
Man Stabbed Several Times in Tewksbury; Police Make Arrest
A man was stabbed several times late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to police. The Tewksbury Fire Department got a call for a stabbing a little before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital after some sort of fight, fire officials said. He had stab wounds to the neck and arms, but is expected to survive.
