Expected Defeats of Props. 26 & 27 Are Still Victories for Gambling
You can’t miss the brand-new casino on Highway 99 in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove. It’s the size of a Costco, with bright blue signs above the entrances, proclaiming, “Sky’s the Limit!”. Joe Mathews. Opinion. That might seem like mere marketing, a sunny pun on...
State Can Help Valley Farmers by Supporting Solar Development
California’s largest farming region faces a daunting challenge. As farmers reduce their groundwater use under California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, the footprint of irrigated agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley will have to shrink. The Public Policy Institute of California estimates that at least 500,000 acres of farmland...
New California Law Could Take Major Money Out of Fresno Politics
Starting Jan. 1, local elected leaders need to double-check their campaign accounts when voting on specific legislation. A new state law will significantly affect the size of contributions. “The goal was to sever the tie between pay-to-play politics that unfortunately occurs in different parts of California,” said the bill’s author,...
CA’s Proposed Zero-Emission Trucking Rules Ignore Years of Industry Concerns
On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board will hold the first of two hearings on the nation’s first zero-emission mandate for trucking fleets. The proposal completely ignores the numerous practical concerns the trucking industry has raised for years. Chris Shimoda. Special to CalMatters. Opinion. In some respects, CARB regulating...
