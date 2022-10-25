Read full article on original website
Related
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference
Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Kazuchika Okada Was Hoping To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW came together for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a crossover event featuring talent from both promotions. Kazuchika Okada was in one of the headlining bouts as he challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Adam Cole and Hangman Page.
Logan Paul Wants To Wrestle In India And Australia
Logan Paul wants to keep traveling the world with WWE. Paul is set to embark to Saudi Arabia to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown jewel. This will mark Paul's third match in WWE. He signed a multi-match deal with the company in July.
Fightful Joshi Journal (10/26/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI Set For IWGP Women's Title Final At Historic X-Over
The latest edition of the Fightful Joshi Journal breaks down the IWGP Women's Championship tournament and provides some thoughts on the final between Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI -- which will happen at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. Mayu Iwatani, KAIRI Set To Bring STARDOM History To IWGP Women's Championship at...
Final Two Competitors Advance To The Quarterfinals In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The quarterfinals are set. At the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event, Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. Yano, with help from The Great Muta, picked up a victory over The Great-O-Khan while Narita pinned Ishii with a capture belly-to-belly suplex.
X-Division Tournament Begins! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/27/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 27, 2022. - X-Division Tournament: Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel. - VXT & Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde & Mickie James. - Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus.
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
NJPW Battle In The Valley Announced For February 2023
NJPW returns to San Jose in 2023. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that NJPW Battle in the Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The event will emanate from the San Jose Civic. The last NJPW Battle in the Valley event took place on November 13, 2021. The...
Will MJF reunite The Pinnacle in AEW | Ava Raine Debut in WWE | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 10/28/22
Coexisting with Rob & Maggie is back with a BRAND-NEW SHOW! This week we have a ton to talk about!. - SPECULATE WHO CHRIS JERICHO'S OPEN CHALLENGE OPPONENT WILL BE. This week, we will talk about the target Stokely Hathaway has put on the back of MJF.
Watch: Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus in X-Division Title Tournament | Before The Impact Oct 27 2022
X-Division Title Tournament kicks off on Before The Impact with action between Black Taurus and Laredo Kid.
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Announced For AEW Full Gear
The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is back. AEW announced that the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will culminate at AEW Full Gear. It was not indicated when the tournament will begin The winner will receive his AEW World Title match at AEW Winter is Coming on December 14. Dante...
Podcast: WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage 10/28/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sour Graps!
Alex Pawlowski and Alexis Cardoza review AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown for October 28, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your...
Report: Many AEW Names Were Unwilling To Work With CM Punk; Was Collectively 'Voted Off The Island'
CM Punk was reportedly voted out of All Elite Wrestling. A new update has been provided on CM Punk's stance in the AEW locker room, courtesy of the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that one top star in the company reportedly said that Punk's value on screen isn't worth the hassle that he causes backstage. Meltzer also revealed that many top stars, including Chris Jericho, were at the point of being unwilling to work with Punk.
Which Match Is The Defining Match For Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Title Run? | The Gauntlet
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) discuss Roman Reigns' top matches during his two-year reign and pick the defining match of his run.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating See Increases Following Return To Normal Time Slot On 10/26/22
Viewership numbers for the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 997,000 viewers. This number is up 33% from last week's episode which drew 752,000 viewers. Last week, Dynamite was preempted, airing on Tuesday, October 18. The show posted a...
Karl Anderson: I'm Not Vacating Anything, I'll Defend The NEVER Openweight Title On My Time
Karl Anderson says he's not going to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson is scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5. Since Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, the champion's status of the show has been unclear. Anderson posted a video in which he stated that he won't be coming to Battle Autumn because he and Gallows are also booked for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. NJPW president Takami Ohbari subsequently stated that the company expects all talent to honor their commitments.
Eddie Kingston: Me And Claudio Castagnoli Are Cool Now, Me And Bryan Danielson Will Never Be Cool
Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies. Kingston has made it clear that he does not like Bryan Danielson and has not liked Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston has aired his issues with both men on AEW television and kept his distance despite fighting on the same team with Bryan in Anarchy in the Arena and Claudio in Blood & Guts.
AEW TNT Title Bout, Blackpool Combat Club Tag Match, More Set For 10/28 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (10/28) - AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven. - Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) Fans can check out Fightful's report on AEW Dynamite by clicking here. Check out the post-show podcast for a full review of all the action by clicking here.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0