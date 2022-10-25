ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite

MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference

Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman

Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Logan Paul Wants To Wrestle In India And Australia

Logan Paul wants to keep traveling the world with WWE. Paul is set to embark to Saudi Arabia to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown jewel. This will mark Paul's third match in WWE. He signed a multi-match deal with the company in July.
NJPW Battle In The Valley Announced For February 2023

NJPW returns to San Jose in 2023. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that NJPW Battle in the Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The event will emanate from the San Jose Civic. The last NJPW Battle in the Valley event took place on November 13, 2021. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Announced For AEW Full Gear

The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is back. AEW announced that the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will culminate at AEW Full Gear. It was not indicated when the tournament will begin The winner will receive his AEW World Title match at AEW Winter is Coming on December 14. Dante...
Report: Many AEW Names Were Unwilling To Work With CM Punk; Was Collectively 'Voted Off The Island'

CM Punk was reportedly voted out of All Elite Wrestling. A new update has been provided on CM Punk's stance in the AEW locker room, courtesy of the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that one top star in the company reportedly said that Punk's value on screen isn't worth the hassle that he causes backstage. Meltzer also revealed that many top stars, including Chris Jericho, were at the point of being unwilling to work with Punk.
Karl Anderson: I'm Not Vacating Anything, I'll Defend The NEVER Openweight Title On My Time

Karl Anderson says he's not going to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson is scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5. Since Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, the champion's status of the show has been unclear. Anderson posted a video in which he stated that he won't be coming to Battle Autumn because he and Gallows are also booked for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. NJPW president Takami Ohbari subsequently stated that the company expects all talent to honor their commitments.
