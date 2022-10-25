ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Woman Charged in Pickaxe Attack on Neighbor’s Home Due in Court

A woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor’s house in Pasadena is set to be arraigned Friday on a felony count of vandalism. The criminal case against Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was filed Wednesday, according to the Los...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance

A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested after allegedly robbing mail carrier

BURBANK, Calif. – A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to the 200 block of South Sixth Street , near Olive Avenue, on reports of the robbery and made contact with an on-duty United States Postal Service mail carrier, who told police she was placing mail into a box unit outside of an apartment complex “when her attention was drawn to two (suspects) dressed in FedEx uniforms,” according to Burbank police.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Check forgery suspect arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Police Investigating Magnolia Park Shooting

First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening near Magnolia Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, which left one person hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details have been released by officials at the time of printing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Investigations Division: (818) 238-3210.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Suspects caught in Silver Lake home invasion attempt

At least two people suspected in a home invasion attempt in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles were taken into custody Thursday morning. The owner of a home in the area of Silver Lake Boulevard and Rockford Road was watching a surveillance camera and called police after watching the suspects attempt to break in, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
PALMDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Danelle Aguirre Dead, Robert Chico Griffin Arrested after Rear-End Crash on Highway 71 [Corona, CA]

Man Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Corona Expressway. The Mexican State Police officials overturned the suspect, 46-year-old Griffin, to the California Highway Patrol investigators following the initial incident that occurred on August 15th, around 2:25 a.m. along the northbound Corona Expressway, north of Riverside (91) Freeway. Furthermore, according to the...
CORONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy