BURBANK, Calif. – A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to the 200 block of South Sixth Street , near Olive Avenue, on reports of the robbery and made contact with an on-duty United States Postal Service mail carrier, who told police she was placing mail into a box unit outside of an apartment complex “when her attention was drawn to two (suspects) dressed in FedEx uniforms,” according to Burbank police.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO