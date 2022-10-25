Read full article on original website
Man and Woman Fatally Stabbed in Palmdale; Suspect in Custody
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly fatally stabbing a man and a woman in a Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale where the three apparently were living in their vehicles, authorities said.
pasadenanow.com
Woman Charged in Pickaxe Attack on Neighbor’s Home Due in Court
A woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor’s house in Pasadena is set to be arraigned Friday on a felony count of vandalism. The criminal case against Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was filed Wednesday, according to the Los...
foxla.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatsworth crash involving tree trimming trucks
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two tree trimming trucks in Chatsworth on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the scene along Sesnon Boulevard just before 8:10 a.m. One person was declared dead at the scene and two...
2urbangirls.com
Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Two dead in stabbing at Palmdale parking lot
A woman and man are dead after a stabbing at a parking lot in Palmdale, according to multiple reports. It happened at the Kohl’s parking lot at 39850 10th St. West.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
78-Year-Old Ralph Paccione Killed In A Fatal Crash In Torrance (Torrance, CA)
According to the Torrance Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Torrance. Authorities confirmed that a 78-year-old man died due to the pedestrian accident. Officials confirmed that the collision occurred in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested after allegedly robbing mail carrier
BURBANK, Calif. – A man and a woman suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun. Burbank Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 to the 200 block of South Sixth Street , near Olive Avenue, on reports of the robbery and made contact with an on-duty United States Postal Service mail carrier, who told police she was placing mail into a box unit outside of an apartment complex “when her attention was drawn to two (suspects) dressed in FedEx uniforms,” according to Burbank police.
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
signalscv.com
Check forgery suspect arrested
A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
outlooknewspapers.com
Police Investigating Magnolia Park Shooting
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening near Magnolia Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, which left one person hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details have been released by officials at the time of printing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Investigations Division: (818) 238-3210.
Suspects caught in Silver Lake home invasion attempt
At least two people suspected in a home invasion attempt in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles were taken into custody Thursday morning. The owner of a home in the area of Silver Lake Boulevard and Rockford Road was watching a surveillance camera and called police after watching the suspects attempt to break in, […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Driver killed, passenger injured when car slams into tree in Hancock Park
One person died and another was critically injured when a car crashed into several parked cars and a tree in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles late Thursday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue. Authorities say a white Mitsubishi sedan with two men inside was […]
Police Officer Locates Man in Vehicle with Gunshot Wound to Neck
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot in the neck in his vehicle Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, around 1:34 a.m. at the intersection of E 41st… Read more "Police Officer Locates Man in Vehicle with Gunshot Wound to Neck"
2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale
Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
Toddler on Scooter Hit By Vehicle, Killed in Irvine
Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter.
L.A. Weekly
Danelle Aguirre Dead, Robert Chico Griffin Arrested after Rear-End Crash on Highway 71 [Corona, CA]
Man Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Corona Expressway. The Mexican State Police officials overturned the suspect, 46-year-old Griffin, to the California Highway Patrol investigators following the initial incident that occurred on August 15th, around 2:25 a.m. along the northbound Corona Expressway, north of Riverside (91) Freeway. Furthermore, according to the...
