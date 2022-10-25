Read full article on original website
Coffeyville Fire battle weekend blazes fueled by winds
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Fire Dept release details regarding two structure fires this past weekend that were fueled in part by the high winds. “7th & Pine and Penn St. Both fires were large in scale and suffered significant damage due primarily to the extreme high winds.” — CFD No residents or firefighters were injured. These units served as mutual...
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Pedestrian Hit & Run
At 1151 hours on October 28, 2022, Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department, the Pittsburg Fire Department, and Crawford County EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E 20th Street, in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. According to reports, a pewter-colored SUV was traveling westbound on 20th Street when it struck 43-year-old Melanie L ISHIMURA, of Pittsburg, and then immediately fled the area without stopping to render aid.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg PD requests public assistance to identify vehicle in a pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the below-pictured vehicle. It is believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon. It may have damage in the front passenger side area. On October 28, 2022, authorities arrived to the...
Adair Public Schools says security staff member left gun in school bathroom
ADAIR, Okla. — Adair Public Schools (APS) said a gun was left unattended in a school bathroom by a member of security staff on Monday. A letter from APS Superintendent Mark Lippe obtained by FOX23 says all students and staff are safe after the weapon was found by a school custodian in a bathroom at Adair High School.
Pittsburg Police search for hit-and-run suspect
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A woman is in serious condition after a hit-and-run in Pittsburg. Authorities say an SUV hit 43-year-old Melanie Ishimura on the 1400 block of E 20th St. just before Noon Friday. They say the SUV immediately left the scene. Police describe it as a pewter-colored SUV and say it was traveling West. It appears to be an...
kggfradio.com
Becky Sue Gordon (Casurole)
Becky Sue Gordon (Casurole) age 77 of Coffeyville passed away on October 18, 2022 at the Journey Home in Dewey, Oklahoma with those she loved at her side till the end. Becky was born January 5, 1945 in Coffeyville to Meredith and Virginia (Crawford) Hurst. She attended local schools graduating from Field Kindley High School in 1963. After graduation she was united in marriage to Roger Casurole and they made their home in Arlington, VA. where she began working at The Pentagon for the Department of the Army. Moving to Filbert, Pennsylvania in 1966 where they were blessed with two sons, Preston and Jason. She returned home to Coffeyville in 1973 where she became a lifetime caregiver for her son Jason Paul "Jake",.afflicted at birth with Cerebral Palsy.
kggfradio.com
Match Day 2022 is November 17th
Match Day 2022 is coming up soon. The tenth annual one-day event on November 17th is hosted by the Coffeyville Area Community Foundation and will provide $50,000 in match money for contributions given to support area nonprofit organizations and charitable funds in the community. The Foundation's Sam Kudrick says they've added more organizations to the list people can donate to this year.
news9.com
Thousands Expected To Attend Rock Crawling Event In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - A national off-road race is bringing teams from across the country to Disney and Langley this weekend. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had more from Mayes County.
kggfradio.com
NOAA Honors Longton Man With Award
A Longton man is to receive an award from the National Weather Service out of Wichita. Longtime Longton resident Leo Noland has been recognized by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration for 40 years of service with the Cooperative Observer Program and will be presented with an award on November 2nd in Longton. Observers like Noland are invaluable to NOAA as they enable them to forecast and process warnings and help show a bigger picture of how we are affected by the weather. According to NOAA, there are over 11,000 volunteer observers across the globe that help make NOAA one the of most accurate weather predictors in the world.
koamnewsnow.com
Neodesha residents turn an old jail and firehouse into an Airbnb
NEODESHA, Kan. — An old jail and firehouse sees a second life as a resident of the town turns it into an Airbnb. Kim Petrulis originally bought the building to store cars in, but after hearing the history of the building, she and her husband took it upon themselves to give the building a second chance. Keeping history alive is important to the people of Neodesha. This includes the former fire chief and he was instrumental in getting a lot of photos some dating back to 1906.
KOCO
The Welch Girls: Ongoing searches for missing Oklahoma girls
PICHER, Okla. — Over the past few decades, countless searches have been conducted by family, friends, and law enforcement to bring Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible home. So far, all of the searches have been unsuccessful. Yet, the searches continue. As time passes, those involved refuse to lose hope.
WIBW
Empire Electric customers see increase in bill due to delivery cost changes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Delivery cost changes have compelled Empire District Electric to increase customers’ monthly bills. The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it concurred with an audit that verified Empire District Electric - Liberty - had raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge to cover the increase in cost to provide service.
Investigation into “slew” of complaints against Neosho County Attorney
Authorities are investigating allegations against Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston.
kggfradio.com
Parsons Chamber Hosting Veterans Day Parade
The Parsons Chamber of Commerce is honoring all who served with a Veterans Day Parade. The Parsons Chamber is hosting the event in downtown Parsons at 9 am on Friday, November 11th. If you would like to be a part of the parade you must submit a completed registration form...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Coffeyville Refinery Gets Partial Victory in Clean Air Fight with Kansas
Ten years after the Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing company in Kansas agreed to a $1 million EPA fine for air emissions violations, the company finds itself back in court where it recently scored a partial victory. OKEnergyToday.com reports that once again, the refinery, known as CRRM, finds itself accused...
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kayden Conlee
Nearly two weeks have passed since a southeast Kansas teenager was reported missing. Kayden Conlee, 16, was last seen on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Distinguishing mark: Mole above lip; tattoos on arms. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Parsons Police...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Halloween Weekend Events to Consider
Halloween weekend is coming up and there are a variety of organizations offering a way to celebrate it safely. Here is a list of places to consider:. Begins at 5:30 pm = Features food trucks, live music, a candy cannon, and trunk-or-treating. Spooky Strings by OKM. Begins at 6 pm...
KOCO
Picher: The rise and fall of Oklahoma’s toxic ghost town
PICHER, Okla. — The small former mining community of Picher sits in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, just a short distance from the Oklahoma-Kansas border. All that remains are the abandoned buildings standing among the overgrown grass and piles of toxic waste. It’s quiet now. The inhabitants left years ago, taking their belongings and their secrets with them.
