Becky Sue Gordon (Casurole) age 77 of Coffeyville passed away on October 18, 2022 at the Journey Home in Dewey, Oklahoma with those she loved at her side till the end. Becky was born January 5, 1945 in Coffeyville to Meredith and Virginia (Crawford) Hurst. She attended local schools graduating from Field Kindley High School in 1963. After graduation she was united in marriage to Roger Casurole and they made their home in Arlington, VA. where she began working at The Pentagon for the Department of the Army. Moving to Filbert, Pennsylvania in 1966 where they were blessed with two sons, Preston and Jason. She returned home to Coffeyville in 1973 where she became a lifetime caregiver for her son Jason Paul "Jake",.afflicted at birth with Cerebral Palsy.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO