ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt

The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach

After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Couturier, Bellows, Atkinson, van Riemsdyk

The Philadelphia Flyers entered the season with the low expectations, to put it lightly. They might not have the flashy offensive firepower of teams considered playoff favorites and Stanley Cup contenders, but they own a 5-2-0 record two weeks into the season with regulation victories over the defending Eastern Conference champions and the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners. Goaltender Carter Hart posted another glowing effort on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, bringing his season save percentage (SV%) to .947.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blues’ 6-2 Loss Against Predators – 10/27/22

After a tough 3-1 loss at home to the Edmonton Oilers, the St. Louis Blues headed to Nashville to take on the Predators looking to extend their Central Division rival’s losing streak to six games. Instead, they met a motivated and driven team ready and hungry to pounce on their opposition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Nashville Predators – 10/27/22

After suffering a 3-1 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0) on Oct. 26, the St. Louis Blues (3-2-0) are now on a two-game skid. In a game where they put up a season-high 38 shots, they were only able to muster one power-play goal by Ryan O’Reilly against goaltender Stuart Skinner. While they remain a perfect 11-for-11 on the penalty kill, the Blues haven’t scored a 5-on-5 goal since they played the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19, with that goal coming in the first period.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

ERIC STAAL SET TO PLAY FIRST NHL GAME IN 477 DAYS

For the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will suit up in a National Hockey League game. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Staal will make his Florida Panthers debut on Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.
ClutchPoints

Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fantasypros.com

Sam Montembeault to start Thursday versus Sabres

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault will start Thursday's game versus the Buffalo Sabres. (Marc Denis on Twitter) It's a rare night off for Jake Allen as Montembeault makes his third start of the season. He's been solid across his first two appearances, turning in a 2.48 GAA and .912 Sv%, but he's also the owner of a career 3.50 GAA and .892 Sv% across 65 regular-season contests. He'll take on a Sabres team that surprisingly ranks fourth in overall offense.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Coyotes set to welcome Jets for first game at ASU

After playing their first six games of the season on the road, the Arizona Coyotes are looking forward to their debut in the cozy confines of Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. The Coyotes will face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in Arizona State University's new 5,000-seat arena. "It's a...
TEMPE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

3 Avalanche Takeaways From 3-2 Win Over the Rangers – 10/25/22

The Colorado Avalanche traveled to Madison Square Garden Tuesday night (Oct. 25) to take on the New York Rangers in what many early prognosticators think could be a preview of the Stanley Cup Final. Both teams came into the game with identical 3-2-1 records, both with unexpected losses to weaker teams, and both with similar goals for and goals against stats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York takes losing streak into game against Dallas

New York Rangers (3-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-2-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers come into the matchup with the Dallas Stars after losing four straight games. Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy