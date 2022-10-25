Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
Fort Worth Police Chief fires officer for drinking on the job
For the second day in a row, Fort Worth Police’s chief has fired an officer. The department says Lieutenant Richard Perez was let go for drinking alcohol while on duty.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three Students Arrested After a Gun Was Brought to Rowlett High School
Three Rowlett High School students are now banned from returning to campus after a gun was allegedly used in an on-campus assault on Friday, school and police officials say. Just before 11 a.m., Rowlett Police said a student reached out to school resource officers and reported he'd been assaulted by multiple people in a bathroom and was injured when he was hit with a gun.
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
wbap.com
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence
The Fort Worth Police Department says an officer has been fired after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence last summer. The department said Officer Victor Rucker was arrested by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on June 2 and was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while concurrent investigations were undertaken.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Lieutenant Fired, Accused of Drinking Alcohol While On Duty
The Fort Worth Police Department says a lieutenant has been fired after he drank alcohol and drove a city vehicle while on duty. The department said Friday that on May 19, 2022, an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lt. Richard Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty. The...
Fort Worth police officer fired after domestic violence incident
A Fort Worth police officer arrested this summer has now been fired. Police say Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrested Officer Victor Rucker in June for a domestic violence incident while he was off-duty.
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Families Search for Answers 39 Years After Murders of Two Weatherford Teenagers
Nearly four decades after the murders of two Weatherford High School students rocked the entire city, the victims’ families are still looking for justice. On March 25, 1983, the flags in front of the high school flew at half-staff after the students were killed in a parking area off Tin Top Road where young people often hung out.
Both candidates for Tarrant County district attorney talk about marijuana, abortion laws and the death penalty process
FORT WORTH, Texas — The two people who want to be the next Tarrant County district attorney have worked non-stop to get your vote. Phil Sorrells is a former prosecutor and has worked 25 years as a Tarrant County judge. His opponent, Tiffany Burks, has worked as an assistant Tarrant County district attorney for the past 25 years.
Denton police release robbery suspect, search continues for the actual robber
An armed robber is on the loose in Denton where a restaurant on University Drive was robbed Wednesday. A 911 caller reported that an armed man grabbed an employee and stole the money. While still on-scene, police found a man nearby and arrested him
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
KXII.com
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021. Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault...
Lake Worth school put on lockdown as police investigated report of armed person
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County middle school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a report of someone with a weapon near the school, officials said. No threat was found, police said, but officers continued to search the Lake Worth district's Collins Middle School "out...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
starlocalmedia.com
Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
fox4news.com
Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820. Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in...
