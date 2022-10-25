ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Three Students Arrested After a Gun Was Brought to Rowlett High School

Three Rowlett High School students are now banned from returning to campus after a gun was allegedly used in an on-campus assault on Friday, school and police officials say. Just before 11 a.m., Rowlett Police said a student reached out to school resource officers and reported he'd been assaulted by multiple people in a bathroom and was injured when he was hit with a gun.
ROWLETT, TX
wbap.com

Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence

The Fort Worth Police Department says an officer has been fired after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence last summer. The department said Officer Victor Rucker was arrested by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on June 2 and was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while concurrent investigations were undertaken.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Families Search for Answers 39 Years After Murders of Two Weatherford Teenagers

Nearly four decades after the murders of two Weatherford High School students rocked the entire city, the victims’ families are still looking for justice. On March 25, 1983, the flags in front of the high school flew at half-staff after the students were killed in a parking area off Tin Top Road where young people often hung out.
WEATHERFORD, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
KELLER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say

The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
LEWISVILLE, TX

