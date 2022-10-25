Read full article on original website
3 men arrested in multimillion-dollar theft ring of stolen meat, authorities say
Three Florida men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $9 million worth of frozen meat across the midwestern United States, authorities said Tuesday. Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino and Delvis L. Fuentes, all from the Miami area, face charges of money laundering and transportation of stolen goods, according to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Texas DPS chief defends himself as Uvalde families call for resignation
Families of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victims slammed the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steven McCraw, at a contentious public safety commission meeting in Austin on Thursday. The hearing marked the first public update since mid-July. Brett Cross, guardian of 10-year-old Robb Elementary School victim...
