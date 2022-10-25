Read full article on original website
NEARLY 14 PERCENT OF BALLOTS TURNED IN
Nearly 14 percent of registered voters have already cast their ballot for the November General Election in Douglas County. County Clerk Daniel Loomis said the 12,210 ballots that have been received is 2.42 percent ahead of the participation rate in the 2018 November General Election. Voters can get a replacement...
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
CITY COUNCIL APPLICATION DEADLINE EXTENDED
The City of Roseburg has extended a deadline for applications to fill a City Council vacancy to Friday December 2nd. The seat is open following the resignation of Sheri Moothart on October 3rd.. Candidates to fill the seat must live in Ward 1. Ward boundaries can be found on the...
PROPERTY TAXES DUE NOVEMBER 15TH, CORRECTED STATEMENTS COMING
Property owners in Douglas County began receiving their property tax statements on Monday and many noticed an error, which officials say is in the process of being corrected. A release from the Tax Collection Office said while the total amount due on statements was printed correctly, the discounted rate for payment in full or 2/3rd payment by November 15th was somehow printed incorrectly. To take advantage of the discounted rate for full or 2/3rd payment by the deadline, go to: https://orion-pa.co.douglas.or.us/Home and enter the account number in the property tax search field at the top of the page to view the statement with the correct discounted rates. Property owners can also call the Tax Collection Office at 440-4253 or come to the office in-person to obtain a copy of the corrected statement with the discounted rate options.
VETERANS PLAN “SAVE THE VA” PICKET FOR FRIDAY
Members of a number of local veteran’s organizations are planning a “Save the VA” picket for Friday. Bill Duncan is the chair of a local group concerned about the level of services being provided by the Roseburg VA. Duncan and others have disseminated information to most local veteran’s group regarding the event and a significant number of veterans and their supporters are expected.
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 10.27.22
Democratic candidate for Congress in the 2nd district, Joe Yetter talks about his views and shares the vision of his campaign. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 10 27 2022.
Douglas County election officials warn about redistricting, misinformation
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As ballots start arriving in Douglas County mailboxes, election officials are warning voters about confusion caused by new districts and toxic rumors about the voting process. Douglas County is one of several Oregon counties whose boundaries do not exactly match the congressional district lines after the state...
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
NEEWOLLAH PARADE RETURNING TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG FOR HALLOWEEN
Roseburg’s Neewollah Parade will return on Halloween for the first time in three years. A City of Roseburg release said the grand marshal will be Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein. The parade is part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events. Participants should gather in costume, on the steps of the Douglas...
Ed Lund Park closed to accommodate fence installation at Fire Station in Empire
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has hired a private contractor to install a new fence at Fire Station No. 2 in Empire. The city says in order to accommodate the installation, Ed Lund Park, on 135 S. Wall Street, will be closed Thursday and Friday, October 27th and 28th.
Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project
The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
UMPQUA SYMPHONY ASSOCIATION HONORING JEAN HINKLE
The Umpqua Symphony Association is honoring Jean Hinkle, who founded the Douglas County Youth Orchestra 25 years ago, at a special event in November. In the 1959 Roseburg Blast, Central Junior High School was destroyed. The school’s band room faced west of the explosion’s epicenter, and all the stringed instruments were destroyed, which ended the string music program.
Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and...
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP 19 PERCENT
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are up 19 percent in the past week. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 102 cases in the seven days ending on Wednesday. That is up from 86, which were reported in the previous week. DPHN Public Information Officer Vanessa...
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
