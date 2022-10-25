Read full article on original website
Vermont man accused of murdering infant found not guilty
A ruling has been made in a homicide case where an infant was strangled to death four years ago in Ludlow.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death
Tyler Pollender-Savery was charged in December 2018 with second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert, his then-girlfriend’s son. A medical examiner ruled Karsen’s death a homicide by asphyxiation from strangulation or smothering. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death.
NECN
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a...
‘An Execution’: Authorities Say Teen Plotted Fatal Shooting on Luck Street
The 19-year-old man charged with fatally shooting Hussein Mubarak in July staged the killing, scouted the area near his victim’s Old North End apartment and tried to enlist friends to help him get away with it, according to court filings made public on Thursday. “This was an execution,” acting...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
WMUR.com
Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
NECN
Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH
Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
Mass. police officer convicted of raping teenage boy
A Massachusetts police officer has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire inmate indicted on charges related to escape from jail in July
LACONIA, N.H. — An indictment is indicating how prosecutors said an inmate escaped from the Belknap County Jail this summer. >> New Hampshire inmate fled through exterior door, scaled fence to escape, officials say. Peter DiBiaso, 57, was eventually arrested in Corning, New York. He escaped through an unalarmed...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with assault in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited for assault following an incident in Westminster on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault involving Codi Merlin and Xander Stillwell, 22, of Ludlow. Troopers interviewed Stillwell, who had visible injuries to his face. Police allege that Merlin...
mychamplainvalley.com
19-year-old charged with murder for fatal shooting in Old North End
A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Burlington’s Old North End in July. Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak in the head on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
WCAX
Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck. A Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he tried to run down his girlfriend with his truck. Updated: 1 hour ago. Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester.
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with burglary in Newbury
NEWBURY — Police say they have made an arrest following an investigation into a burglary that occurred in Newbury earlier this month. The incident took place on Scotch Hollow Road sometime between October 1, at 7:00 a.m and October 2, at 5:00 p.m. Police allege that Christopher Carle, 44,...
Springfield prison inmate dies, the fifth this year
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found unresponsive in his cell a little after 11 a.m. and couldn't be resuscitated.
WMUR.com
One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash
thepulseofnh.com
