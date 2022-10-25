ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

VTDigger

Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death

Tyler Pollender-Savery was charged in December 2018 with second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert, his then-girlfriend’s son. A medical examiner ruled Karsen’s death a homicide by asphyxiation from strangulation or smothering. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death.
LUDLOW, VT
WMUR.com

Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say

CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
CANAAN, NH
NECN

Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with assault in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited for assault following an incident in Westminster on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault involving Codi Merlin and Xander Stillwell, 22, of Ludlow. Troopers interviewed Stillwell, who had visible injuries to his face. Police allege that Merlin...
WESTMINSTER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

19-year-old charged with murder for fatal shooting in Old North End

A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Burlington’s Old North End in July. Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak in the head on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.
BURLINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
WCAX

Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire

Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck. A Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he tried to run down his girlfriend with his truck. Updated: 1 hour ago. Authorities are investigating the death of a person connected to a fire overnight in Colchester.
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with burglary in Newbury

NEWBURY — Police say they have made an arrest following an investigation into a burglary that occurred in Newbury earlier this month. The incident took place on Scotch Hollow Road sometime between October 1, at 7:00 a.m and October 2, at 5:00 p.m. Police allege that Christopher Carle, 44,...
NEWBURY, VT
WMUR.com

One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
CLAREMONT, NH
thepulseofnh.com

