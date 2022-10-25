ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Michigan basketball ranked in preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll; MSU receiving votes

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23EJw1_0im5WQqp00

The college basketball season tips off in just a couple of weeks. Preseason polls are of course imperfect indicators of who might be cutting down nets next spring, but they do provide followers of the sport with a general idea of which teams have elevated expectations as competition gets underway.

With that in mind, it is last year’s NCAA tournament runner-up that claims the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports men’s coaches poll. North Carolina was picked first by 23 of the 32 voters and will start the campaign atop the poll for the first time since 2011.

Gonzaga, last year’s preseason No. 1 team, begins this time at No. 2. The Bulldogs did pick up five first-place votes and are again hoping to make a run at that elusive first national title.

Houston opens at No. 3 with a single first-place vote. Perennial power Kentucky, despite last season’s early tournament exit, starts at No. 4 and claims the remaining three first-place nods. Defending champion Kansas will open at No. 5.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports preseason men's basketball poll

LEFT OUT: Five snubs from the preseason men's basketball poll

OUTLOOKS: Everything to know about the Top 25 in the preseason poll

Michigan basketball , which reached the Sweet 16 last season, is 22nd in the poll. Michigan State basketball , which lost to Duke in Round 2 last season, was among the others receiving votes.

The SEC and Big 12 have the most representation in the preseason Top 25 with five ranked teams each. Joining Kentucky in the top 10 is Arkansas, fresh off an Elite Eight appearance, opening at No. 10. No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Alabama round out the SEC quintet.

Future member Houston does not count in the Big 12’s tally yet, but Kansas is joined by No. 6 Baylor and No. 12 Texas as projected contenders. No. 16 TCU has its highest preseason ranking, and No. 24 Texas Tech gives the conference its fifth.

The ACC and Pac-12 have three ranked squads each. The Big Ten also has three, though No. 14 Indiana is the highest. The Big East also has a pair, No. 9 Creighton and No. 17 Villanova. Mountain West favorite San Diego State checks in at No. 20, and No. 25 Dayton gives the Atlantic-10 a preseason representative.

USA TODAY Sports preseason Coaches Poll

With total voting points and first-place votes in paratheses:

1. North Carolina (778; 23)

2. Gonzaga (759; 5)

3. Houston (713; 1)

4. Kentucky (697; 3)

5. Kansas (660)

6. Baylor (632)

7. UCLA (560)

8. Duke, 552

9. Creighton, 500

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan basketball ranked in preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll; MSU receiving votes

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come. Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings. Ohio State goes on the ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Why Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo was encouraged after Tennessee scrimmage

EAST LANSING — “Take me to another place, take me to another land. Make me forget all that hurts me. Let me understand your plan.”. The words of early-1990s hip hop group Arrested Development fit perfectly with the things Tom Izzo wanted to discover about his Michigan State basketball team in its closed scrimmage against the Volunteers on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Michigan vs. Michigan State football full of surprises. Is this year different?

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: This week, the guys welcome in Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia, covering Michigan football just a few days before the annual Wolverines-Spartans game. Is there any way we see an upset in Ann Arbor?
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's flu season could be rough

Good morning, today is Friday. Are you prepared for flu season?. Yes, it’s the time of year when we begin to hear more about the flu. This year's flu season will be different since it will be the first winter in two years that masks and social distancing are essentially nonexistent.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy