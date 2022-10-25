Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Rams Make Significant Running Back Decision
During the Los Angeles Rams' season opener, rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury. He has been on injured reserve ever since. On Wednesday, the Rams designated Williams to return from injured reserve. This move signifies the start of his 21-day practice window. With Cam Akers' days in...
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
Which teams should buy and which should sell? Imagining new homes for Jerry Jeudy, J.J. Watt, Kareem Hunt and more.
Bengals WR free agent and trade targets to consider with Ja'Marr Chase out
The Cincinnati Bengals can’t replace Ja’Marr Chase — no team could. But what the Bengals can do while the star wideout sits out an indefinite amount of time with a hip injury is add a player or two to help fill the void. Otherwise, the team will...
Details Emerge Of The Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade On Wednesday
The Philadelphia Eagles cemented themselves as the team to beat in the NFC on Wednesday when they acquired Pro Bowl pass-rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. We now know what they had to give up to do so. The Eagles are sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Bears in exchange for Quinn, ...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on if he's open to being traded: 'I want to be here'
Given the circumstances from this past summer, Baker Mayfield was able to work himself into a pretty sweet situation with the Carolina Panthers. But now, just eight weeks into the season, that pretty sweet situation is kind of a sour one. The former No. 1 overall pick, thanks to a...
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
A familiar face is back in the building for the San Francisco 49ers this Wednesday. After releasing running back Tevin Coleman from the team's 53-man roster yesterday, David Lombardi announced this afternoon that San Francisco has re-signed the running back to their practice squad. "The ...
Ranking Lions Top Trade Assets
These are players the Detroit Lions could trade to gain additional draft picks in the future.
Look: NFL Player In Tears Over Blockbuster Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their roster by acquiring star defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Roquan Smith was conducting a press conference as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Twitter. The linebacker learned that the Bears traded his teammate while speaking to reporters. Per video from...
Lions Announce Wednesday Update On Jameson Williams
After displaying one of the NFL's top scoring offenses through the first four weeks of the season, the Detroit Lions have scored just six combined points over their last two games. While they did play two tough opponents in New England and Dallas and have dealt with a myriad of injuries ...
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Trade Deadline Plans
With Tuesday's trade deadline looming, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay weighed in on the possibility of the team making another splash move.
MLive.com
Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you
One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
Ravens release final injury report for Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers
The Baltimore Ravens travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night showdown in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The last time the Ravens played in Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers was in 2014 when Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback. Flacco threw five touchdowns in the 48-18 win.
This Pacers-Pistons Trade Features Myles Turner
Decisions can be hard to make. Still, once you make them, it’s generally best to commit to them. NBA teams struggle with decision making too. Suppose you’re driving. You decide to make a turn, but forget to signal. You’ve made a mistake. With that said, if you stop in the middle of the turning lane as a result, you’ve just made a bigger one.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2