Detroit, MI

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout

The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rams Make Significant Running Back Decision

During the Los Angeles Rams' season opener, rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury. He has been on injured reserve ever since. On Wednesday, the Rams designated Williams to return from injured reserve. This move signifies the start of his 21-day practice window. With Cam Akers' days in...
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Player In Tears Over Blockbuster Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their roster by acquiring star defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Roquan Smith was conducting a press conference as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Twitter. The linebacker learned that the Bears traded his teammate while speaking to reporters. Per video from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Lions Announce Wednesday Update On Jameson Williams

After displaying one of the NFL's top scoring offenses through the first four weeks of the season, the Detroit Lions have scored just six combined points over their last two games.  While they did play two tough opponents in New England and Dallas and have dealt with a myriad of injuries ...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again

You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you

One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
DETROIT, MI
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Pistons Trade Features Myles Turner

Decisions can be hard to make. Still, once you make them, it’s generally best to commit to them. NBA teams struggle with decision making too. Suppose you’re driving. You decide to make a turn, but forget to signal. You’ve made a mistake. With that said, if you stop in the middle of the turning lane as a result, you’ve just made a bigger one.
FanSided

