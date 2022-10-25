ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sophia Grace on Criticism She's Too Young to Have a Baby, How Boyfriend Reacted

The 19-year-old "Ellen" star also opens up about why her fans still haven't seen her man of more than two years -- or even learned much about him. For almost as long as she can remember, Sophia Grace Brownlee has been a public figure, after appearing as a child -- and several more times over the years -- rapping "Super Bass" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Pound Weight Loss Milestone on Her Birthday

In all 12 seasons on The Talk, she's never been able to do this. "The Talk" personality celebrated her 59th birthday by reaching a major milestone on Friday's episode -- marking her 95lb weight loss by not only wearing a dress and heels on the show for the very first time in her twelve seasons as cohost, but also crossing her legs.
Selena Gomez Cancels Jimmy Fallon Interview After Testing Positive for COVID

"A friendly reminder that covid is still out there" Selena Gomez has canceled her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" after testing positive for COVID-19. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday afternoon of herself lying on the couch with a blanket and her two dogs on the floor next to her. Gomez wrote alongside it: "I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok."
RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Introduces World to Transgender Son Miles

"He's now ready to 'come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions," she wrote, alongside a photo of the mother-son duo. Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino is praising her son Miles while introducing him to the world following his transition. The...
Katy Perry's Mid-Concert Eye Twitch Has the Internet Talking

Katy Perry had a slight glitch on stage recently and it, of course, has the internet talking. While performing at her Las Vegas "Play" residency, the "Firework" singer appeared to have a severe twitch in her right eye that prevented her from keeping her eyelid open. When the apparent twitching...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lauren Jauregui Releases 'Always Love' Three Years After Ty Dolla $ign Split

"I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn't working for you anymore." Lauren Jauregui gets real and raw in her newest single and music video "Always Love." The lyrics are about Jauregui processing her feelings after breaking up with rapper Ty Dolla $ign in 2019.
Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek's Acting Advice Was 'Nonsense'

"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry writes of filming "Fools Rush In" Matthew Perry is taking a look back at filming the romantic comedy, "Fools Rush In," with Salma Hayek. According to Entertainment Weekly, in his...

