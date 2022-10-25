Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Sophia Grace on Criticism She's Too Young to Have a Baby, How Boyfriend Reacted
The 19-year-old "Ellen" star also opens up about why her fans still haven't seen her man of more than two years -- or even learned much about him. For almost as long as she can remember, Sophia Grace Brownlee has been a public figure, after appearing as a child -- and several more times over the years -- rapping "Super Bass" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
toofab.com
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Pound Weight Loss Milestone on Her Birthday
In all 12 seasons on The Talk, she's never been able to do this. "The Talk" personality celebrated her 59th birthday by reaching a major milestone on Friday's episode -- marking her 95lb weight loss by not only wearing a dress and heels on the show for the very first time in her twelve seasons as cohost, but also crossing her legs.
toofab.com
Reporter Goes Viral for Annihilating Trolls Criticizing His Teen Daughters' Homecoming Dresses
"Not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn't assault her. It's your job to not raise a pervert with no self control." A Florida father went viral after fiercely defending his two teenage daughters on TikTok from trolls criticizing the dresses they chose to wear to their Homecoming dance.
toofab.com
Matthew Perry Says He Kissed Valerie Bertinelli While Her Husband Eddie Van Halen Was Passed Out Drunk
The "Friends" star claims Van Halen was "passed out, not ten feet away from us" while they had an "elaborate make-out session" Matthew Perry may have played Valerie Bertinelli's brother on the short-lived 1990 sitcom "Sydney" but he wanted to be much, much more than that in real life. In...
toofab.com
Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah Reacts to Mom Losing Custody of James on Teen Mom
Leah, Gary and Kristina all call the decision "unfair," as Amber herself says it "blows my mind." "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter" viewers got an inside look into how Amber Portwood and those around her reacted in real time when her ex Andrew Glennon was awarded full physical and legal custody of their son James back in July.
toofab.com
Selena Gomez Cancels Jimmy Fallon Interview After Testing Positive for COVID
"A friendly reminder that covid is still out there" Selena Gomez has canceled her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" after testing positive for COVID-19. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday afternoon of herself lying on the couch with a blanket and her two dogs on the floor next to her. Gomez wrote alongside it: "I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok."
toofab.com
RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Introduces World to Transgender Son Miles
"He's now ready to 'come out' and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions," she wrote, alongside a photo of the mother-son duo. Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino is praising her son Miles while introducing him to the world following his transition. The...
toofab.com
Katy Perry's Mid-Concert Eye Twitch Has the Internet Talking
Katy Perry had a slight glitch on stage recently and it, of course, has the internet talking. While performing at her Las Vegas "Play" residency, the "Firework" singer appeared to have a severe twitch in her right eye that prevented her from keeping her eyelid open. When the apparent twitching...
toofab.com
Masked Singer Reveals Legendary Talk Show Host -- Plus, Nicole Scherzinger Fails to ID Close Friend
The Muppets get in on the action, with Miss Piggy joining the panel and even guessing that one of the contestants is ... her?! Is that even possible?. The Muppets took over “The Masked Singer” set for plenty of hijinks, including explosions, bad puns and Fozzy Bear interviewing this week’s contestants.
toofab.com
Christina Applegate Shares 'Fancy' Cane Options Ahead of First Event Since MS Diagnosis
"Walking sticks are now part of my new normal," wrote the actress, who revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021. Christina Applegate is opening up about a tool that's become a part of her "new normal" amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 50-year-old actress...
toofab.com
Lauren Jauregui Releases 'Always Love' Three Years After Ty Dolla $ign Split
"I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn't working for you anymore." Lauren Jauregui gets real and raw in her newest single and music video "Always Love." The lyrics are about Jauregui processing her feelings after breaking up with rapper Ty Dolla $ign in 2019.
toofab.com
Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek's Acting Advice Was 'Nonsense'
"She came into my trailer at the start of the shoot and said, 'Let's just spoon a little bit,'" Perry writes of filming "Fools Rush In" Matthew Perry is taking a look back at filming the romantic comedy, "Fools Rush In," with Salma Hayek. According to Entertainment Weekly, in his...
toofab.com
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Tristan Thompson's 'Crock of S---' Behavior from The Kardashians Season 1
She explains why she screamed "LIAR!" during the show's "awkward" premiere party. Watching back the first season of "The Kardashians" couldn't have been easy for Khloe Kardashian -- whose relationship with Tristan Thompson imploded during filming. But having to watch some of it while surrounded by an audience of strangers? Yeah, that's even worse.
toofab.com
Taylor Swift Edits 'Fat' Reference Out of 'Anti-Hero' Music Video Following Online Backlash
Fans have been split over the scene with some calling it "anti-fat" while others defend the clip as shedding light on her issues with body image. Taylor Swift is making a few changes to the music video for her lead single "Anti-Hero" off her new "Midnights" album. Following some online...
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
toofab.com
Kris Jenner Fuels Favorite Child Feud Between Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner with Hilarious Instagram Post
This one even got Mariah Carey to react... Kris Jenner is instigating some playful drama among her offspring. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch posted Tuesday night a photo of her laughing behind Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who appeared to be having an engrossing conversation. She captioned the post, "When they both...
toofab.com
The Talk's Halloween Costumes Revealed, Jerry O'Connell Calls Them the Best In Daytime (Exclusive)
"The Today Show will have nothing on The Talk!" says O'Connell, teasing his MGK and Megan Fox costume with Natalie Morales. The Halloween gauntlet has been thrown and Jerry O'Connell thinks his show, "The Talk," will "win the Daytime Halloween Wars" thanks to his costume with cohost Natalie Morales. TooFab...
Comments / 0