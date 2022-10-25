ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

I-Team: MassDOT offers jobs back to some workers fired over COVID vaccine

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTyds_0im5VKpu00

I-Team: Not all state workers fired over vaccine will get jobs back 01:36

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is offering some employees who were fired for refusing to get the COVID vaccine their jobs back, I-Team sources said.

In a letter to a fired employee provided to the WBZ-TV I-Team, MassDOT says the decision is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conclusion that "high levels of immunity and availability of effective COVID-19 prevention and management tools have reduced the risk for medically significant illness and death."

Sources told the I-Team the letter was sent to former employees who cited "sincerely held religious beliefs" as their reason to refuse the vaccine.

The letter said with 80% of residents and 90% of state employees vaccinated against COVID-19, there's a reduced risk of illness or death.

But not everyone got the letter. Patrick McNamara, the President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, tells the I-Team, "some people got hope. We would love the opportunity for our members to come back to work."

In September, the State Police union failed to stop the mandate with a lawsuit. In the end, 13 troopers who asked for a religious exemption were dishonorably discharged. Several others got the exemption but were not given an accommodation to come back to work.

McNamara says the new policy isn't fair. "If one state employee is afforded the opportunity to come back because there is a need in that person's occupation, well there's a need in public safety as well," McNamara said.

Governor Charlie Baker said the criteria to get back on the state payroll is a narrow one.

"We've had a mandatory vaccination requirement in place for a long time. More than 95% of the state's workforce participated in it and the number of members of our workforce who did participate grew dramatically once we put the requirement in place," Baker said. "But there's been a process here for dealing with those who sought exemptions and there are a small number of people who based on continued reviews of those exemption requests we believe we have solutions for."

Baker also added that "there are a small number of people who the Commonwealth wants to talk to because we think we might have an answer for them."

In the letter, MassDOT offers the employees their jobs back effective immediately. Accepting the offer does not require employees to dismiss and legal action they brought against the organization.

The attorneys representing the fired troopers filed claims with the Massachusetts Commission against Discrimination and is planning a federal lawsuit.

The attorneys representing the fired troopers tell the I-Team in a statement:

"We haven't received direct notice as of yet for MSP, DOC or ABCC. We are aware of the turn of events for MASSDOT & RMV. We have been communicating with our clients throughout the past couple of days and we are reasonably confident that the Governor and the Commonwealth will recognize that these valuable and experienced professionals should be returned to their professional positions protecting the residents of Massachusetts.

"To date we have filed more than 60 cases for Discrimination based on exemptions, violations and retaliation for religious, medical, age and genetic identity, and we are in the process of moving these cases from MCAD to the Federal Courts naming as defendants the Commonwealth, the Governor, LT. Governor, the involved State Agencies, their leaders and those command and supervisory personnel who personally involved themselves in violating the rights of the dedicated public safety professionals who have sought our assistance."

Comments / 2

Related
MassLive.com

COVID mandate: Nearly 50 fired Mass. state workers could be rehired

Roughly 50 state workers who lost their jobs last year over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been offered the opportunity to return to their posts, a state official told MassLive Tuesday evening. The disclosure comes hours after the Baker administration had confirmed a “small number of positions”...
WCVB

Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees

BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1

A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions

Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Final questions with Geoff Diehl, the Republican candidate for governor

"I am the candidate who stands for individual freedom and individual choice." For Geoff Diehl, it’s about options. With two weeks until the Nov. 8 election and the early voting ballots already flowing into clerks offices across the state, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts governor is making his final pitch to voters as the defender of individual liberty — of, essentially, choices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

23 arrested from Massachusetts charged in organization that allegedly trafficked tens of thousands of counterfeit pills

BOSTON –Twenty-three individuals in Massachusetts have been charged in connection with a Massachusetts-based drug trafficking organization that allegedly manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing narcotics. The defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. According to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy