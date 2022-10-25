ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This ScamSNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last? Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
msn.com

Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies

Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
Narcity

Here's How To Level-Up Your Job Hunt In Canada & Remove 'Red Flags' From Your Resume

Are you looking for a job in Canada? According to the experts, job seekers need to be "increasingly strategic" when looking for a career as companies are re-evaluating their hiring strategies. Recruitment agency Robert Half has revealed key "considerations" Canadians should keep in mind when applying to jobs, including the...
Narcity

6 Government Of Canada Jobs Hiring In BC Right Now & They Pay Over A $100K

If you've been looking for a brand new career that pays super well, some of these Government of Canada jobs hiring in B.C. might just catch your eye. These specific gigs pay a pretty penny, which will allow you to make an annual salary of over $100,000 per year, and even up to $266,000 for one.
GOBankingRates

6 Finance Jobs You Can Work Remotely

As people conduct more and more of their lives online, nearly every sector has fully remote jobs. Finance jobs are no exception. Many jobs in finance can be entirely remote, and widespread broadband...

