ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Inside the secretive effort by Trump allies to access voting machines

A week after the 2020 election, as Donald Trump raged over what he claimed was rampant fraud, officials in a rural county in southern Georgia received a disturbing report from the employee who ran their elections. New voting machines in use across the state could "very easily" be manipulated to...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
FLORIDA STATE
Houston Chronicle

The Washington Post tried to get suppressed on TikTok. Here's what happened.

Getting suppressed on TikTok is like having a megaphone in the dark. You're talking into it, and everyone hears you just fine. Then suddenly the megaphone stops working. You're still talking, but it's way quieter. No one can hear you anymore, so they think you just left. You might ask TikTok, but they also can't seem to hear you or they tell you the megaphone is working just fine. You feel like you are shouting into the void.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy