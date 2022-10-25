Read full article on original website
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Inside the secretive effort by Trump allies to access voting machines
A week after the 2020 election, as Donald Trump raged over what he claimed was rampant fraud, officials in a rural county in southern Georgia received a disturbing report from the employee who ran their elections. New voting machines in use across the state could "very easily" be manipulated to...
Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea have clashed repeatedly in their final debate
'Enough Is Enough': Biden Rips Attack On Paul Pelosi, Right-Wing Hate That Fueled It
“Every person of good conscience needs to unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics,” Biden urged after House speaker's husband is assaulted.
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
The Washington Post tried to get suppressed on TikTok. Here's what happened.
Getting suppressed on TikTok is like having a megaphone in the dark. You're talking into it, and everyone hears you just fine. Then suddenly the megaphone stops working. You're still talking, but it's way quieter. No one can hear you anymore, so they think you just left. You might ask TikTok, but they also can't seem to hear you or they tell you the megaphone is working just fine. You feel like you are shouting into the void.
