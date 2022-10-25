ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
The Blade

Saturday Essay: STRS inquiry unfairly portrayed

Concerning your editorial on Oct. 26, “Faber foot-dragging,” which criticized the Auditor of State’s handling of its STRS investigation: A year ago, the Auditor of State’s Office notified the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio that it was launching an investigation, prompted by a report issued by Benchmark Financial Services Inc. titled “The High Cost of Se-crecy: Preliminary Findings of Forensic Investigation of State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio.” We heard the complaints and concerns of the thousands of current and retired teachers and their families who are part of STRS and understood they needed answers. The simple fact is, we have not “shoved” this issue to “the political back-burner,” as The Blade’s editorial writer purported. Far from it.
