WGME

Cape Elizabeth High School closed Friday due to illnesses

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth High School is closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19. According to a post on the district's Facebook page Thursday night, the high school is closing Friday so custodians can deep clean the building. Thursday, 21 percent of the...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland charter questions 4 & 5

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. Eight out of the 13 questions focus on changes to Portland's charter. Back in 2020, voters approved...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school

JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WGME

Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

PHOTOS | Grand opening of Biddeford's first boutique hotel

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The city of Biddeford has a new luxury hotel. Thursday was the grand opening for the Lincoln Hotel. The 33-room property is part of the Lincoln Mill's historical mixed-use renovation in Biddeford’s reimagined downtown and first boutique hotel in the city. The hotel is located at...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Portland cryptozoology museum will move to Bangor by 2024

PORTLAND (BDN) -- The founder of a Portland museum that tells the stories of “cryptids” like Bigfoot, the Yeti and the Loch Ness Monster intends to move all operations for the museum and its associated nonprofit to Bangor by 2024. Loren Coleman said he’ll move the International Cryptozoology...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

South Portland celebrates completion of new solar farm

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of South Portland celebrated the completion of its almost 13,000-panel solar farm built on top of a former landfill Thursday. The sustainability director for the city says the solar farm will generate about 5.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. She says...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland rents are among the highest in the United States

PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Car crashes into Scarborough fire station

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A car crashed into a fire station in Scarborough Friday. The fire department says it happened on Pleasant Hill Road. The driver regained consciousness and was checked out by EMS but not taken to the hospital. Damage to the building is minimal.
SCARBOROUGH, ME

