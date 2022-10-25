ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 28

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:40 p.m. on Friday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Football: Lex Lucas leads Kinnelon over Park Ridge in North 1, Group 1

Lex Lucas scored the tying touchdown while Justin Tilton ran in the 2-point conversion as eighth-seeded Kinnelon upended top-seeded Park Ridge, 36-34, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1, state playoffs in Park Ridge. Kinnelon (6-3) will face fourth-seeded Brearley in the semifinal...
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB

Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
