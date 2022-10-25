Read full article on original website
Related
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 28
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 3. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2. Bergen Catholic 2, St. Joseph (Mont.) 0 - Box Score. Winston-Salem Christian (NC) 4, Life Center 2 - Box Score.
Girls soccer South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament first round: Bishop Eustace advances
Mia Abbey scored two goals to lead sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace past 11th-seeded Moorestown Friends in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament in Pennsauken. Bishop Eustace (6-7-2) led 2-0 at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 23-4. Erin Moriarty also had a goal with Madi Marbach and...
Shawnee over Triton - NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinals, South Jersey, Group 3 girls soccer
Madelynn Sadusky scored three goals to lead top-seeded Shawnee to a 4-1 victory over eighth-seeded Triton in Medford. Shawnee (17-4-1) scored three goals in the first half to take control of the contest. Mackenzie Borbi made five saves in net. Kyra Samalonis got Triton (10-8-1) on the board in the...
Pleasantville rides big plays to victory over Johnson in SJ Group 2 football opener
Pleasantville’s big play ability has advanced the Greyhounds to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs. Scoring three touchdowns of 50 or more yards, fourth-seeded Pleasantville beat fifth-seeded Johnson 25-7 in a South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal in Pleasantville. Pleasantville (6-2) will visit top-seeded...
Girls soccer: Bernards defeats Morris Tech - North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals
Jane Stauffer tallied two goals for seventh-seeded Bernards as it defeated second-seeded Morris Tech 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament in Denville. Bernards (13-4) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more goals in the second half while holding Morris Tech...
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 28
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:40 p.m. on Friday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Football: West Orange knocks off Watchung Hills in North 2, Group 5 Opener
Despite a key injury, West Orange’s dominant rushing attack helped fuel an upset win over No. 3-seed Watchung Hills, 18-10, on Friday night in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs in Warren. Jehki Williams scored on a one-yard run before leaving with an ankle injury...
Football: Cedar Grove defeats Wallkill Valley in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
Stephen Paradiso caught three touchdowns as fourth-seeded Cedar Grove looks to go back-to-back after defeating fifth-seeded Wallkill Valley in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove’s defense came to play in this one as it recorded three interceptions, including one that was...
HS football photos: East Orange vs. Clifton in the playoffs, Oct. 28, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Football: Matt Sims takes Brearley over North Arlington in the North 1, Group 1 opener
Matt Sims conducted a quarterback clinic as fourth-seeded Brearley rolled to a 50-16 victory over fifth-seeded North Arlington in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state playoffs in Kenilworth. Brearley (9-0) will face eighth-seeded Kinnelon in the semifinal round next Friday. Kinnelon defeated...
Football: No. 8 West Morris advances in win over Hackettstown in North 2, Group 3
Stefano Montella scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help propel top-seeded West Morris, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 42-7 win over eighth-seeded Hackettstown in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Chester. The Wolfpack, who...
Line powers Gloucester in shutout win over West Deptford in CJ Group 2 (PHOTOS)
Mason Jankowski remembers starting out his scholastic career as a member of the Gloucester City High football team and winning five contests and not even qualifying for the postseason. “I came here the second year Coach (Rob) Bryan was here,” the senior offensive/defensive lineman said. “I mean, it was a...
Football: Lenape blanks Freehold Township in Central, Group 5 quarterfinals
Zyaire Goffney-Fleming had 152 rushing yards on 16 attempts and two touchdowns in addition to two receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown to lead top-seeded Lenape past eighth-seeded Freehold Township 40-0 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Medford. Goffney-Fleming got the scoring...
Hudson Catholic overcomes Immaculata in overtime - HS football recap
Nisere Bell caught a two-point conversion following a Hasson Manning Jr. 5-yard touchdown run in overtime to snatch a 15-14 victory for Hudson Catholic over Immaculata in Jersey City. Manning’s heroics continued beyond his overtime antics, as he rushed for 88 yards in addition to his pivotal touchdown on the...
Football: Lex Lucas leads Kinnelon over Park Ridge in North 1, Group 1
Lex Lucas scored the tying touchdown while Justin Tilton ran in the 2-point conversion as eighth-seeded Kinnelon upended top-seeded Park Ridge, 36-34, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1, state playoffs in Park Ridge. Kinnelon (6-3) will face fourth-seeded Brearley in the semifinal...
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB
Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
Football: Maiers lights up the scoreboard to lead Kingsway past Southern in SJG5 first-round
Nate Maiers went on an offensive onslaught to score five touchdowns as second-seeded Kingsway rolled past seventh-seeded Southern in a 35-6 win in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Woolwich Township. Maiers linked up with Darrell Brown Jr. three times on scoring passes, all in the opening...
Football: West Essex comes out firing in win over Paramus in N2G3 first round
Third-seeded West Essex scored in a hurry to beat sixth-seeded Paramus, 41-14, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in North Caldwell. The Knights next take on second-seeded Cranford on the road. West Essex (6-3) scored 28 points in the first quarter....
Football: No. 14 Ramapo takes care of Woodbridge at home in first round of N1G4 playoffs
Second-seeded Ramapo took down seventh-seeded Woodbridge, 49-19, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 playoffs on Friday night in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (7-2) led 20-7 at halftime and now advances to play third-seeded Ridge in the semifinals next weekend. Ridge won big over...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0