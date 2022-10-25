Read full article on original website
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour. Every time McDonald’s brings back the McRib, it’s always for a limited time and fans rush out to get it. But they know it’s going to eventually come back. However, the McRib cult is getting a little nervous after the fast-food giant’s latest tweet.
Christmas Town Returns To Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit! Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay starting November 14th. The 10th anniversary of Christmas Town brings five new activities to Busch Gardens holiday spectacular:. Serengeti Overlook Light and Projection Show. Christmas with the Celts. Land of the...
5 Classic Halloween Movies You Can See In Tampa This Weekend
If you’ve never experienced a movie showing during Tampa Theatre’s “Nightmare On Franklin Street” series, make a point to check one of these classic scary flicks this weekend. The old (and supposedly haunted) theater is dimly lit, creating the perfect mood for a few screams. Plus it’s a rare chance to see many of these old films on the big screen for the first time in decades. Here are my 5 best picks for this Halloween weekend.
Here’s How To Keep Your Kids Safe This Halloween
Before they head out the door to go trick-or-treating, here’s one step to take to keep your kids safe this Halloween. This Monday doorbells will be ringing as children all over Tampa Bay will be dressed in their scary best trick-or-treating. But do they know the person who’s behind the door? Sex offenders and predators are required to register their permanent addresses with law enforcement and The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has this information in a database.
Sarasota Is One Of The Most Affordable Cities In The U.S.
Sarasota is one of the most affordable cities in the U.S. and this is coming from a study by the Wall Street Journal. They actually have the region of North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton as one of the most affordable. The list is about the Emerging Housing Market Index, where they named the most affordable places to live in the U.S.
