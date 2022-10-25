Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee in need of marketing & publicity support

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Committee for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s is seeking agencies in public relations and marketing.

According to a news release sent to 22News from a St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke spokesperson, “Parade Weekend” celebrates Holyoke’s Irish ancestry and the people and organizations that support our city and surrounding communities. The non-profit Committee has more than 200 volunteers that work throughout the year to execute one of the largest 10K road races in the region and one of the largest St. Patrick’s Parades in the country.

The Committee is looking for help to increase the visibility of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and Road Race to increase attendance, attract notable award recipients and gain exposure regionally and nationally. A letter of intent or no-bid letter (including projected costs) is due by November 11th and Requests for Proposals are due December 9th.

For additional information visit holyokestpatricksparade.com .

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race is being held on Saturday, March 18th and the Parade is on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

