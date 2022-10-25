ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee in need of marketing & publicity support

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7Cd3_0im5Sf0000

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Committee for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s is seeking agencies in public relations and marketing.

Unemployment rate in Massachusetts down slightly in September

According to a news release sent to 22News from a St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke spokesperson, “Parade Weekend” celebrates Holyoke’s Irish ancestry and the people and organizations that support our city and surrounding communities. The non-profit Committee has more than 200 volunteers that work throughout the year to execute one of the largest 10K road races in the region and one of the largest St. Patrick’s Parades in the country.

The Committee is looking for help to increase the visibility of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and Road Race to increase attendance, attract notable award recipients and gain exposure regionally and nationally. A letter of intent or no-bid letter (including projected costs) is due by November 11th and Requests for Proposals are due December 9th.

For additional information visit holyokestpatricksparade.com .

St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke RFP Public Relations Marketing Download

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race is being held on Saturday, March 18th and the Parade is on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businesswest.com

YPS at 15

Group Created to Stem the Brain Drain Remains Loyal to Its Roots. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. That’s not a big number, but for a ‘young’ organization, in every sense of that word, it is a significant milestone. What is being celebrated is ongoing work to carry out a mission to bring young people together, to get them involved, to help shape them into leaders, and, while they’re at it, motivate them to stay in the 413. Much has changed over those 15 years, but that important mission hasn’t.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke

Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony. The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
26K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy