The retail industry is on a never-ending quest to get the right products to consumers when, where and how they want. E-commerce used to be the end-all, be-all in this regard, but it’s no longer a differentiator — it’s the norm. From 2019 to 2021, ActiveCampaign users saw a 15 percent year-over-year increase in total orders and a 91 percent increase in total orders. An increase in total orders tells us that online shopping is happening more frequently, signaling the continued value of e-commerce to retailers. However, to effectively capture repeat business, retailers’ online experience needs to inspire loyalty from the first homepage visit to the order confirmation email and beyond.

2 DAYS AGO