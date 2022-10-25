Read full article on original website
3 Ways Retailers Can Gain a Competitive Edge With AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are becoming more accessible to retail businesses of all sizes, allowing even the leanest teams to reap the benefits. Instead of spending hours managing tedious manual processes, retailers that use automation can free up hours in the day to devote to customer service, product and inventory, and business growth. While resource management has always been important for retailers, it’s even more critical at times of economic unpredictability. With automation and AI, retailers can remain flexible and fill any gaps when working with reduced teams, budgets and resources.
Retail Leaders Need to Pivot to CXA to Keep Up
The retail industry is on a never-ending quest to get the right products to consumers when, where and how they want. E-commerce used to be the end-all, be-all in this regard, but it’s no longer a differentiator — it’s the norm. From 2019 to 2021, ActiveCampaign users saw a 15 percent year-over-year increase in total orders and a 91 percent increase in total orders. An increase in total orders tells us that online shopping is happening more frequently, signaling the continued value of e-commerce to retailers. However, to effectively capture repeat business, retailers’ online experience needs to inspire loyalty from the first homepage visit to the order confirmation email and beyond.
'Less Tolerance for Talk Without Action': What Retailers Are Getting Right About DEI
Numerous studies have shown that racial and ethnic minorities, as well as women, are still woefully underrepresented in technology roles. However, the retail tech industry doesn't just have a diversity issue; there's an inclusivity issue as well. At a session focused on diversifying your tech workforce during last month's Total Retail Tech event in Nashville, panelists noted that to truly drive change there needs to be more diverse and inclusive workplaces, and that starts with inclusive talent recruitment and development.
3 Planning Tips for 'Allidays' and Holidays
‘Tis the season for retailers to get wrapped up in holiday planning, but not everyone is looking ahead to December. Some are gearing up for consumer promotions around Día De Muertos (Nov. 1) or Singles' Day (Nov. 11), and savvy retailers should take notice. While the big occasions tend to deliver the same returns year to year, uncovering incremental wins in unexpected places is a smart strategy, especially as data shows younger consumers are embracing smaller, less mainstream events that speak to their affinity for the unique.
Tips to Increase E-Commerce Conversion Rates
The e-commerce landscape has become hypercompetitive as more consumers shop online. Retailers are investing significant resources in driving traffic to their websites through a combination of channels (e.g., search, social, email, SMS, etc.), yet far too often that traffic isn’t converting once on a store’s site. Coinciding with the rise in online traffic are shoppers’ expectations for seamless, quick and easy purchase experiences.
Target Triples Apple Shop-in-Shops to 150 Stores Ahead of the Holidays
Target has more than tripled the number of Apple at Target shop-in-shops this year, now reaching more than 150 locations, the retailer announced Wednesday. The expanded collaboration gives more consumers a one-stop-shop for Apple products and accessories just in time for the holidays. Members of Target Circle, the retailer's loyalty program, now have access to a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+ with no purchase required. Target also will have special holiday offers on select Apple Services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+, with some including up to five months free, available through Target Circle.
Solving the Supply-Demand Puzzle
What a difference a year or two can make. During 2020 and 2021, retailers struggled to keep up with demand for many items, largely due to supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages. Shortly after the pandemic started and through last year, a significant reduction of markdowns and in-store promotions took...
