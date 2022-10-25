ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

School gunman ‘was armed with rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A16f6_0im5SG7x00

The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a Missouri high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting on Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St Louis.

Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old PE teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded.

Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Police Commissioner Michael Sack read Harris’s note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. In the note, he called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter”.

The commissioner said Harris had some ammunition strapped to his chest, some in a bag, and other magazines were found dumped in stairwells.

The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Several people inside the school said they heard Harris warn, “You are all going to die!”

Harris, 19, graduated from the school last year. The FBI was assisting police in the investigation. Mr Sack, speaking at a news conference, urged people to come forward when someone who appears to suffer from mental illness or distress begins “speaking about purchasing firearms or causing harm to others”.

Relatives of those killed mourned their losses.

“Alexzandria was my everything,” her father, Andre Bell said. “She was joyful, wonderful and just a great person.

“She was the girl I loved to see and loved to hear from. No matter how I felt, I could always talk to her and it was all right. That was my baby.”

Abbey Kuczka said her mother Jean was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.

“My mom loved kids,” Abbey Kuczka said. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom.”

The seven injured students are all 15 or 16 years old. All were said to be in a stable condition. Police said four suffered gunshot or graze wounds, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle — apparently from jumping out of the three-story building.

Harris was armed with nearly a dozen 30-round high-capacity magazines, Mr Sack said.

“This could have been much worse,” he said.

Monday’s school shooting was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death, according to Education Week — the most in any year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. The deadly attacks include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died.

Monday’s St Louis shooting came on the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college

A police officer has been suspended following the alleged rape of another officer at a police college. The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14. Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended. The...
newschain

Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint on Rolex building in central London

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed paint on a high end jeweller in central London. At 8.43am on Friday, two protesters sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher over the premises of Rolex in Knightsbridge. Both were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody at...
newschain

Inspector sentenced for assaulting vulnerable boy outside police station

A police officer who assaulted a vulnerable teenage boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act has been sentenced. Inspector Dean Gittoes, 49, of Oak Tree Rise, Merthyr Tydfil, “unlawfully” detained the 16-year-old outside Merthyr Tydfil police station on August 20 last year. The incident was captured on...
newschain

NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen have reached a divorce settlement after 13 years of marriage, the couple have confirmed in statements on social media. The break-up comes after quarterback Brady made a U-turn about his retirement from the NFL in February, returning to the Tampa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Items belonging to Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to fetch thousands at auction

A selection of items belonging to rock legend and former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai are expected to fetch thousands when they go under the hammer next month. Items belonging to the award-winning musician, who collaborated with Frank Zappa as well as fictional British band Spinal Tap, are due to be auctioned on November 12.
newschain

Restoring fracking ban ‘beggars belief’, says Cuadrilla chief

It “beggars belief” that new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has decided to bring back a ban on fracking in England, the chief executive of the UK’s first fracking company has said. The move was branded as having “no rational scientific justification” by Cuadrilla’s chief executive Francis Egan....
newschain

Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman

A 64-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died after she was found “seriously assaulted”. James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell. Police attended an address in...
newschain

Ex-teacher died from ‘traumatic head injury’ after alleged assault, inquest told

A retired teacher died from a “traumatic head injury” following an alleged assault, an inquest opening has been told. Peter Ormerod, 75, died four days after suffering the serious injuries on Station Road in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on the evening of September 24. Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court heard on...
newschain

Tribute to ‘much loved’ elderly couple killed in crash

The family of an elderly couple who died in a three-car crash have paid tribute to them. Michael and Mary McDonald, aged 86 and 78, died at the scene of the accident in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, on Tuesday. The collision happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy