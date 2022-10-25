ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

SUV Driver Struck Someone In Carlisle But Fled Before Police Arrived

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DQAr_0im5SCb300
North Bedford and East Penn streets in Carlisle. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was hurt in a crash and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Carlisle Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of North Bedford and East Penn streets, on Saturday, October 23, 2022 at approximately 8:35 p.m., according to a release by the department.

The striking vehicle, "a newer model white SUV, possibly a Kia Sorento, fled the scene. The SUV fled east on E Penn St, and went on the wrong way on N East St. The driver is believed to be a white male with brown hair," police say.

The police are asking residents in the area to check for any surveillance footage and notify police if any video is found.

Any tips on the fleeing vehicle or driver can be made through this website or by contacting police directly at 717-243-5252. You can use the reference report number CAR2022-10-1379.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash

A 64-year-old man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle crashed into a tree and ejected him, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said Richard Houck, of West Manchester, left a parking lot on the 300 block of North Main Street in New Salem around 5 p.m., entered a small wooded area and crashed into a tree.
NEW SALEM BOROUGH, PA
abc27.com

18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover dies

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to borough police and the coroner’s office,...
HANOVER, PA
PennLive.com

‘I’ll show you what it’s like to be a cop,’ man says as he threatens another driver with gun: police

A man angry about the appearance of another car is accused of following the driver and threatening him with a gun, police said. Upper Allen Township police charged 66-year-old Richard Whitmire, of Mechanicsburg, with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment in connection to the May 18 incident.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Teen pedestrian dies days after central Pa. crash

An 18-year-old hit by a car while crossing a York County street last weekend has died, the coroner’s office said Friday. Dylan Flickinger, of Hanover, had been trying to cross the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office said.
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

Man sought after firing gun at Chambersburg house with four inside

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police are looking for the man responsible for opening fire at a residence that housed four people. Officials say that 36-year-old Fernando Carmona-Santiago now has a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly shooting a firearm into the residence on the 300 block of W. Catherine St.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Elizabethtown Police investigate early morning restaurant fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Thursday morning, the Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) and Elizabethtown Fire Department (EFD) were dispatched to Funk Brewing for a fire. According to the EPD, at around 3:09 a.m. on Oct. 27, the EPD and EFD were dispatched to the rear of 28 S. Market...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
iheart.com

Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg

>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Amber Alert issued for missing toddlers

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Dauphin County early Thursday morning. Harrisburg police are looking for Kenneth Smiley, 39, who was last seen with 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old Ammon Long around 5 a.m. in Harrisburg, according to state police. Smiley is driving a black Nissan Maxima with a LMJ-5478 license plate. The children may be a special risk of harm or injury, police say. If seen, contact 911.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
392K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy