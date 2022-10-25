Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilaherald.com
Gila Valley Arts Council presents: Nobuntu
SAFFORD – The Gila Valley Arts Council is proud to present directly from Zimbabwe, Africa, Nobuntu, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, starting at 7 p.m. at the David M. Player Center for the Arts. Nobuntu’s fifth U.S. tour, which kicked off in October, included their Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C. debut for a very enthusiastic audience.
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton
Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton, a lifetime resident of the Gila Valley, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, at the age of 92. Dorothy was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Bridger, Montana to Journal Vaughn Palmer and Grace Etta Stevens Palmer. Dorothy had two sisters and three brothers. She attended school in Pima, Arizona and married Norace Whitecotton on July 24, 1946, and moved to Thatcher, Arizona, where Dorothy and Norace raised two girls and two boys.
gilaherald.com
Space X Falcon 9 rocket California launch seen in Graham and Greenlee counties
Photo By Space X: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 53 Starlink internet satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Oct. 27, 2022. Company reportedly launched 53 Starlink satellites. By Jon Johnson. GRAHAM AND GREENLEE COUNTIES – The skies over Graham and Greenlee counties were illuminated with a...
gilavalleycentral.net
Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas
Heaven Gained an Angel…………Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas passed away peacefully with family around her at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on October 19, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born to her loving parents Pete & Maria Parra on May 6, 1934.
gilaherald.com
State top two ranked 2A teams meet in Morenci on Friday￼
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Patrick Chavez burst through an opening made by teammates for a long gain. The Morenci senior fullback averaged 6.4 (10-64) yards per carry in Gilbert. Morenci will battle Pima for the 2A Salt Region Championship on Friday. The Pima Booster Club will be live streaming the game here.
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Marian “Nana” Bejarano Martin
Heaven gained an angel, Marian “Nana” Bejarano Martin, who peacefully passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, in her hometown of Safford, Arizona at the age of 72. She was born to Francis Arellin Rios Bejarano and Tommy Lara Bejarano Sr. on Jan. 21, 1950. Marian attended school in...
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for October 17 – 24
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Oct. 17 – 24, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. October...
gilaherald.com
Watch Morenci versus Pima football live stream
MORENCI – This one is for all the marbles in the 2A Salt Region as overall 2A Conference No. 1 Morenci (4-0 region, 9-0 overall) will face overall 2A Conference No. 2 Pima (4-0 region, 8-1 overall) at “The Hill” on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 7 p.m. The winner will be the 2A Salt Region Champion. Watch the live stream here.
Comments / 0