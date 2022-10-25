ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS Sacramento

Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row

SACRAMENTO - Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look. Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

California Award $48 Million to Communities to Tackle Homelessness

“Californians deserve clean and safe communities.” Those words from Governor Gavin Newsom in his latest effort to tackle the homelessness crisis. The state is awarding eight communities 48-million dollars to help those living in encampments transition to housing. The grants will affect about 14-hundred people and help clear out public spaces in Los Angeles, Riverside County, San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Over 400 Firearms Collected by Santa Rosa Police During Buyback

The final totals from last Saturday’s gun buyback event in Santa Rosa are here. Police collected 423 guns and handed out a total of 76-thousand-dollars to people who turned them in. Forty-seven people still donated guns after organizers of the event ran out of money to give away. The guns, which will all be destroyed, include eight ghost guns and six assault rifles.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
ksro.com

Cal Fire Lifts Burn Permit Suspensions for Sonoma County

Burn permit suspensions are being lifted in Sonoma County. It applies to state responsibility areas of the county and allows those with current and valid burn permits to burn on permissible days. Burn piles larger than 4 feet by 4 feet in size or broadcast burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Teenager Pulls Out Fake Gun at Large Fight in Petaluma

A teen boy is behind bars on suspicion of pulling out a fake gun during a 20-person fight in Petaluma. Police arrested the 17-year-old, who was hiding in the back of a restaurant, on Wednesday evening. A witness called police at about 5:30 p.m., reporting they saw someone pointing a gun at people. Everyone involved in the fight ran in different directions once cops pulled up. Officers found the replica gun and a BB gun inside the boy’s backpack after confronting him inside the restaurant.
PETALUMA, CA
BBC

California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits

Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Man Who Exchanged Gunfire with Deputies Charged

Charges have been filed against a man who was wounded while exchanging gunfire with Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies. 43-year-old Nathan Smart is still hospitalized after being shot in Sonoma on October 15th. He has been charged with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer, making threats, vandalism, and five gun-related crimes. One of the charges is possession of a zip gun. Police say that’s because the man was using an improvised gun made of pipe and black tape. He was shot one time each by two deputies.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ksro.com

Penngrove Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Marin County

A 40 year old Penngrove man has died in a rollover crash on highway 101 in Marin County. The accident happened Sunday afternoon just north of the San Antonio Road exit when Malrey Walrath lost control of his SUV. It veered past the right shoulder and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop. Walrath was ejected from the SUV and was unresponsive and unconscious and appeared to be suffering from a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating why he lost control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy