Family of man jailed under CA felony murder rule hopeful he will be free soon
A change to California's felony murder rule could be a second chance at living for one Kern County man.
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
KMJ
Man Sentenced 45 Years For Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Found in Firebaugh Aquaduct
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – A man from Tracy is sentenced for killing his ex-girlfriend, who was found dead in Fresno county, seven years ago. On July 30, 2015, Fresno County Sheriff Deputies found the body of 20-year-old Megan Troen, floating in the California Aquaduct by West Nees and I-5 in the Firebaugh area.
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row
SACRAMENTO - Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look. Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were...
Scott Peterson moved off CA's death row more than 2 years after death sentence overturned
Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife, Laci, two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.
California tribal leaders seek help to obtain human remains of ancestors
"It is a fight, a daily fight to get them back where they belong." California tribal leaders are frustrated over the process by which they're able to claim the human remains of their ancestors who were buried centuries ago, before being disturbed by modern-day construction projects.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
ksro.com
California Award $48 Million to Communities to Tackle Homelessness
“Californians deserve clean and safe communities.” Those words from Governor Gavin Newsom in his latest effort to tackle the homelessness crisis. The state is awarding eight communities 48-million dollars to help those living in encampments transition to housing. The grants will affect about 14-hundred people and help clear out public spaces in Los Angeles, Riverside County, San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
ksro.com
Over 400 Firearms Collected by Santa Rosa Police During Buyback
The final totals from last Saturday’s gun buyback event in Santa Rosa are here. Police collected 423 guns and handed out a total of 76-thousand-dollars to people who turned them in. Forty-seven people still donated guns after organizers of the event ran out of money to give away. The guns, which will all be destroyed, include eight ghost guns and six assault rifles.
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
ksro.com
Cal Fire Lifts Burn Permit Suspensions for Sonoma County
Burn permit suspensions are being lifted in Sonoma County. It applies to state responsibility areas of the county and allows those with current and valid burn permits to burn on permissible days. Burn piles larger than 4 feet by 4 feet in size or broadcast burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police identify child found inside Las Vegas suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
ksro.com
Teenager Pulls Out Fake Gun at Large Fight in Petaluma
A teen boy is behind bars on suspicion of pulling out a fake gun during a 20-person fight in Petaluma. Police arrested the 17-year-old, who was hiding in the back of a restaurant, on Wednesday evening. A witness called police at about 5:30 p.m., reporting they saw someone pointing a gun at people. Everyone involved in the fight ran in different directions once cops pulled up. Officers found the replica gun and a BB gun inside the boy’s backpack after confronting him inside the restaurant.
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
ksro.com
Man Who Exchanged Gunfire with Deputies Charged
Charges have been filed against a man who was wounded while exchanging gunfire with Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies. 43-year-old Nathan Smart is still hospitalized after being shot in Sonoma on October 15th. He has been charged with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer, making threats, vandalism, and five gun-related crimes. One of the charges is possession of a zip gun. Police say that’s because the man was using an improvised gun made of pipe and black tape. He was shot one time each by two deputies.
California cannabis companies under fire for THC inflation
Two California cannabis companies are being sued for allegedly making false claims regarding the THC content of their products.
Bakersfield Now
Suspects sought in Family Dollar robbery investigations: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two suspects are wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office regarding a robbery involving a knife and robbery involving an attempted assault at an Oildale Family Dollar store. The first incident happened on Sept. 12 when a suspect at the Family Dollar, located at 600...
ksro.com
Penngrove Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Marin County
A 40 year old Penngrove man has died in a rollover crash on highway 101 in Marin County. The accident happened Sunday afternoon just north of the San Antonio Road exit when Malrey Walrath lost control of his SUV. It veered past the right shoulder and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop. Walrath was ejected from the SUV and was unresponsive and unconscious and appeared to be suffering from a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating why he lost control.
