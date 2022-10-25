Burn permit suspensions are being lifted in Sonoma County. It applies to state responsibility areas of the county and allows those with current and valid burn permits to burn on permissible days. Burn piles larger than 4 feet by 4 feet in size or broadcast burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO