US orders diplomats’ families to leave Nigeria’s capital
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Thursday ordered the families of U.S. embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider traveling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all.
South Korea to review extradition of New Zealand suspect
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has initiated a court review on whether to extradite a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases in August. South Korea’s Justice Ministry said it instructed prosecutors on Thursday...
Mexican artisans preserve Day of the Dead decorations
XOCHIMILCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexican artisans are struggling to preserve the traditional manufacture of paper cut-out decorations long used in altars for the Day of the Dead. Defying increasingly popular mass-production techniques, second-generation paper cutter Yuridia Torres Alfaro, 49, still makes her own stencils at her family’s workshop in Xochimilco, on the rural southern edge of Mexico City.
Putin opponent loses complaint about prison confinement
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost another court battle Wednesday in his effort to push back against the Kremlin’s widening crackdown on him and other dissenters. Russian news agencies reported that a court rejected the latest in a series of lawsuits that...
Hundreds of anti-fascists march in Mussolini’s birthplace
PREDAPPIO, Italy (AP) — About 1,000 anti-fascists celebrated the anniversary of the 1944 liberation of Benito Mussolini’s birthplace Friday, as scattered fascist nostalgics quietly marked the 100th anniversary of the March on Rome that brought the Italian dictator to power in a bloodless coup. An organization representing partisans...
UN steps up satellite tracking of damage to Ukraine culture
GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural and satellite agencies have joined forces to more systematically track the impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s architecture, art, historic buildings and other cultural heritage, and have compiled an initial list of more than 200 sites that have been damaged or destroyed.
Poland says book given to pope by Macron wasn’t WWII plunder
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s culture minister on Wednesday rejected speculation that a rare book given to Pope Francis earlier this week by French President Emmanuel Macron might have been looted from Poland during World War II. The minister, Piotr Glinski, said the book “is not a Polish...
On Sunday, Brazil’s bitter presidential race comes to an end
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — On Sunday, Brazilians choose between a future of conservative values under a far-right leader or the hope of returning to a prosperous past presided over by a leftist. In the fiercely polarized country, many are simply voting against the candidate they despise. On the...
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy said 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005, and he called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.
