photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...

PETALUMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO