Cal Fire Lifts Burn Permit Suspensions for Sonoma County
Burn permit suspensions are being lifted in Sonoma County. It applies to state responsibility areas of the county and allows those with current and valid burn permits to burn on permissible days. Burn piles larger than 4 feet by 4 feet in size or broadcast burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rohnert Park (Rohnert Park, CA)
According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Rohnert Park Expressway and stretched to the intersection with State Farm Drive.
Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati
A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
Sting Operation Arrests Seven for Buying Alcohol for Minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of buying alcohol for minors in Rohnert Park and Cotati. The suspects were arrested during an undercover operation on Tuesday. A minor who was supervised by police stood outside of liquor or convenience stores and asked adult customers to buy them alcohol. Each time, the minor said they were too young to buy booze. When the customers agreed, police swooped in and arrested them.
Early In Person Voting in Sonoma County Begins Saturday
If you live in Sonoma County and you want to vote in-person ahead of the November 8th election, you can do so starting tomorrow. Seven voting centers will open for early, in-person voting. The centers will be open from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon every day through November 7th. On election day, they’ll be open from seven in the morning to eight at night. Another two-dozen early voting centers will open on November 5th.
Best Western Dry Creek Inn Completes Villa Toscana Renovation and Rebrand
The Best Western Dry Creek Inn, owned and operated by the Krug family in Healdsburg, California, announced the completion of an interior renovation of its Villa Toscana building. The 60 villas in the Villa Toscana building are being converted and rebranded into a separate boutique property, The Lodge at Healdsburg | Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
Penngrove Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Marin County
A 40 year old Penngrove man has died in a rollover crash on highway 101 in Marin County. The accident happened Sunday afternoon just north of the San Antonio Road exit when Malrey Walrath lost control of his SUV. It veered past the right shoulder and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop. Walrath was ejected from the SUV and was unresponsive and unconscious and appeared to be suffering from a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating why he lost control.
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California
Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
Sebastopol’s RV Parking Ordinance Being Challenged in Court
Several civil rights groups are suing Sebastopol over its RV parking ordinance. The ordinance limits RV parking in the city in an effort to prevent homeless encampments where people are living out of their vehicles. The law, which has been in place since March, does not allow public RV parking within city limits during daytime hours. Overnight parking is still okay in commercial areas. Sebastopol is the first city in Sonoma County with this kind of rule.
Staffing Issues Affecting Mail Delivery in Santa Rosa
Staffing issues are causing mail to be delivered to Santa Rosa residents sometimes as late as 10 p.m. A spokesperson for the USPS in Northern California confirmed to The Press Democrat that at least 30 of Santa Rosa’s 150 mail carrier routes are either vacant or will soon be vacant. That means other carriers are having to take on partial routes in addition to their usual one dedicated route. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that an earlier-than-usual holiday shopping season is also causing delays. Even with Black Friday a few weeks away, the USPS is already seeing an influx in the number of parcels needing to be delivered.
Petaluma Closer to Running the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
Petaluma is closer to taking over management of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. At this week’s meeting, the Petaluma City Council approved a resolution that transitions maintenance, management and subleasing agreements for the 55-acre property from the state to the city. The state-run Fourth District Agricultural Association has leased the fairgrounds property from the city for a dollar per year for the past 50 years. Petaluma is promising at least 20-acres of the property will still be dedicated to the annual five-day Sonoma-Marin Fair. The city is also promising the space will be available to use as an evacuation center when needed.
PG&E is Offering 1,500 Free Trees to Customers Through Energy-Saving Trees Program
Starting Monday, October 24, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is providing 1,500 free trees for eligible customers across its service territory, including Lake County, through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The trees will be delivered directly to the customer’s address. Arbor Day Foundation and PG&E are partnering to locate...
Two-Vehicle Crash in Napa County Hospitalizes Two People
Two People Injured in Highway 29 Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash in Napa County near Yountville on October 21 caused the hospitalization of two people. The accident happened on Highway 29 northbound near Hoffman Lane around 9:05 p.m. One of the people involved in the collision suffered major injuries, and two were transported to a hospital.
Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
Male Subject Pulling On Doors, Ex Trying To Take Kids – Ukiah Police Logs 10.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Labath Landing opens for new residents
The City of Rohnert Park, DignityMoves, and HomeFirst were proud to announce the opening of Labath Landing, a 60-Unit Interim Supportive Housing community for individuals and couples experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Labath Landing was made possible by a $14.6 million grant from the State of California’s Project Homekey. Until now,...
Allan Thorpe Killed, Beth Thorpe Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Hatchery Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized after Pedestrian Collision near Old Redwood Highway. The incident took place near the 5736 block of Old Redwood Highway around 7:56 p.m., on October 9th. According to the CHP, two pedestrians were walking outside of a marked crosswalk in a dark area when a passing vehicle...
Over 400 Firearms Collected by Santa Rosa Police During Buyback
The final totals from last Saturday’s gun buyback event in Santa Rosa are here. Police collected 423 guns and handed out a total of 76-thousand-dollars to people who turned them in. Forty-seven people still donated guns after organizers of the event ran out of money to give away. The guns, which will all be destroyed, include eight ghost guns and six assault rifles.
Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron
A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
