COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Emergency dispatchers sent out alerts about communication and power lines down in multiple spots in Columbia early Tuesday afternoon.

The reports came as heavy winds tore across Mid-Missouri, with a Tuesday morning gust of 54 mph reported at the Columbia Regional Airport. About 50 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power just after noon, according to the utility's online outage map .

Boone Electric Cooperative reported about 50 members without power , as well.

Alerts about wind damage in Boone County included:

A downed tree in the road at routes UU and O

A downed communication line at Route K and East Southbrook Court

A downed communication line at Tenth and Rogers streets

Downed power lines at Old Plank Road and South Bethel Church Road

Downed power lines in the 600 block of Clinkscales Road

Power lines down at 26 Business Loop 70 E.

A tree down at Primrose Drive and Garden Drive

The post Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .