ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAe3G_0im5RQkC00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Emergency dispatchers sent out alerts about communication and power lines down in multiple spots in Columbia early Tuesday afternoon.

The reports came as heavy winds tore across Mid-Missouri, with a Tuesday morning gust of 54 mph reported at the Columbia Regional Airport. About 50 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power just after noon, according to the utility's online outage map .

Boone Electric Cooperative reported about 50 members without power , as well.

Alerts about wind damage in Boone County included:

  • A downed tree in the road at routes UU and O
  • A downed communication line at Route K and East Southbrook Court
  • A downed communication line at Tenth and Rogers streets
  • Downed power lines at Old Plank Road and South Bethel Church Road
  • Downed power lines in the 600 block of Clinkscales Road
  • Power lines down at 26 Business Loop 70 E.
  • A tree down at Primrose Drive and Garden Drive

The post Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Deputies are searching for a man following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase across parts of Montgomery, Callaway, and Audrain counties. According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Brooks drove off after Montgomery City police The post Deputies searching for man accused of hitting patrol vehicles during overnight chase across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Gov. Parson to thank community, first responders for help following deadly Amtrak derailment

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Michael Parson plans to visit Chariton County Thursday following the deadly Amtrak derailment in June. The governor is scheduled to visit Mendon High School from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. to thank the community and emergency crews for responding to the derailment. On June 27 at 12:42 p.m., an Amtrak train The post Gov. Parson to thank community, first responders for help following deadly Amtrak derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning

Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mobile pantry brings food from Columbia across the state

An hour before the mobile food pantry was set to begin, Shirley Besche parked her Jeep behind another car, beginning a line that would wind through the sprawling gravel lot behind the Jefferson City Knights of Columbus, all waiting to get a box of food. Besche said she is raising...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy