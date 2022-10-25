ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Darke County factory

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
NEW MADISON — Multiple fire agencies have responded to scene of a fire at a Darke County.

The fire was reported in the 1800 block of State Route 121 in New Madison just before 11:50 a.m., according to Darke County Regional Dispatch.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was a third-alarm fire at a factory on SR 121.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers.

Crews from Arcanum, Greenville Twp., Union City and Versailles were among those called to the scene, according to initial reports.

We’re working to learn more.

